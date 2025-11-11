“One Of The Best Things To Happen To The Lakers”: Dwyane Wade On LeBron James’ Injury And Luka Doncic

Dwyane Wade makes his feelings clear on how LeBron James' injury has impacted Luka Doncic and the Lakers.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
"One Of The Best Things To Happen To The Lakers": Dwyane Wade On LeBron James' Injury And Luka Doncic
Credits: Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were one of the most iconic duos in NBA history. Therefore, hearing him say that LeBron James’ injury is one of the best things to happen to Luka Doncic and the Lakers is rather surprising.

On the most recent episode of his own podcast, ‘Time Out with Dwyane Wade’, the Heat legend spoke about Luka Doncic and the Lakers and explained why he believes LeBron James’ absence is one of the best things to happen to them.

“I like what they’re doing. You know, all the questions that were asked of me, like what are you going to be looking forward to coming into the season? The main thing I said was like I’m focused on Luka.”

“Luka was number one on my list because I wanted to see how Luka was going to approach this season. You know, obviously, the biggest news in basketball last year was Luka getting traded, right? That’s when the NBA season really started last year,” said Wade while addressing the circumstances that brought Doncic to the Lakers.

“Got a chance to see him over the summer and see how he approached this summer taking care of his body, shedding, shutting everybody up when it comes to his weight, and all the things that people, you know, like to pull at when it comes to greatness.”

“And he came back and like, yeah, I’m on the cover of Men’s Health, holler at me. You know what I mean? And I think one of the best things that’s happened to not only him, but also AR, Rui, and all these guys is that LeBron has been out.”

“Because yeah, they’re going to have to adjust at some point to, you know, you say adjust to LeBron James, but you know, it allowed for Luka to lead the show. And obviously, he’s brought in to be the future of the Lakers. And so it allows us to see Dallas Luka again in a sense, right?”

“That’s what we’re seeing. Um, but also to see his evolution and his growth, or see how well he plays with another guy like Kyrie, that’s, you know, good with the ball in his hand. How does he play with that dynamic? AR is that other guy who’s showing you that he can score 40 and 52.”

The Lakers have started the season with eight wins and three losses in their first 11 games without James this season. In this time, we saw both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves step up to lead the franchise in his absence.

Doncic is currently averaging 37.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 9.1 assists, while shooting 49.1% from the field after playing in seven of the Lakers’ 11 games this season. His stellar performances are the major reason why the Lakers had a strong start to the season.

But it was also Austin Reaves who stepped up when even Doncic was out with an injury. Reaves has so far averaged 30.3 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.1 rebounds this season in eight games played, while shooting 48% from the field.

The next big question is, would LeBron James accept being a third option when he returns?

He is at a stage in his career where individual accomplishments are no longer his primary concern. And the team has on multiple occasions reiterated how much they need him back. Therefore, if he believes that it is the right way to take the team to a championship, he might accept the sacrifice for the greater good as long as he feels needed on the team.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) shoots the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and center Naz Reid (11) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Lakers Reportedly Rejected Over 20 Trade Offers For Austin Reaves
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like