Lakers Reportedly Rejected Over 20 Trade Offers For Austin Reaves

The Lakers are making one thing very clear: they are not trading Austin Reaves. According to Lakers Daily, the franchise has already turned down more than 20 trade offers for the 27-year-old guard, a clear sign of how much they value him going forward.

“Sources told Lakers Daily that the Lakers have rejected over 20 trade offers for Reaves since last season,” reported Lakers Daily. “One NBA executive told Lakers Daily that he thinks the undrafted guard will sign a five-year, $150 million deal to remain in Los Angeles.”

That kind of loyalty is rare in today’s NBA, especially for an undrafted player. But the Lakers view Reaves as part of their foundation. Unless a true generational talent becomes available, they are not even listening.

“The Lakers are only going to trade Austin for Giannis or Jokic,” one Lakers source said. “And neither of those guys is getting traded this season.”

Luka Doncic may be the top star in LA, but Austin Reaves has quickly risen as one of their most iconic players. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Oklahoma went undrafted in 2021, but became a pivotal franchise piece by his third year in the league.

Throughout his Lakers tenure, Reaves has been the subject of countless trade rumors, with many GMs coveting the electric young star for his versatility and humility. Whether it’s young players, draft picks, or proven stars, the Lakers would get a massive return for Reaves if they actually did trade him. Of course, that scenario is off the table, and for good reason.

Currently, Reaves has a $14.8 million player option for the 2026-27 season that he’s likely to decline. This puts the Lakers guard up for free agency next summer, but we know that he’s chasing wins over money. He’s comfortable where he’s at and wants to see it through with the Purple and Gold.

As it stands, Reaves is nothing but loyal to the Lakers, and they are loyal to him in return. As the future of the franchise and Luka’s ideal co-star, the stars are aligning for him to stick around in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Austin is having his best season yet.

With averages of 30.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 9.0 assists on 48.0 percent shooting, he’s been the hero of their season so far and a favorite among the fans. Still, despite all that he’s shown so far, Reaves’ story is only just beginning.

With five seasons under his belt, AR has his whole career ahead of him, and he’d rather spend it with the Lakers. Fortunately, at 8-3, the vibes have been good so far this season, and Reaves has earned his status as “untouchable” for the Lakers.

Austin Reaves isn’t just safe from trade talks, he’s become a cornerstone of what the Lakers are building. His game, attitude, and commitment to winning have made him untouchable in the eyes of the front office, and that loyalty goes both ways. As long as he keeps playing at this level, the Lakers won’t have to think twice about keeping him in purple and gold.