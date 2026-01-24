JJ Redick Gives Major Update On Austin Reaves’ Return And Lineup Plans

JJ Redick said the Lakers will keep current starting lineup until Austin Reaves returns from injury.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Jan 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the imminent return of Austin Reaves, but there are still a few games left to play until he’s back in the rotation. Ahead of the game against the Mavericks on Saturday, head coach JJ Redick broke down his team’s gameplan and revealed a potential return date for the young Lakers sharpshooter.

According to Redick, via Dave McMenamin, Reaves could return as soon as Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 27-year-old guard has been limited to 23 games this season with a calf injury. He hasn’t played since Christmas, leaving the Lakers without their secondary scorer, who is averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.7% shooting and 36.5% shooting from three. Reaves allegedly played a “stay ready” game this week, but want to give him more exposure to full-contact basketball before he’s fully cleared.

His upcoming availability comes at a pivotal time for the Lakers, who are in a fight to stay in the top six in the West. Besides his scoring, Reaves makes a massive difference for LA with his skills as a playmaker and ball handler in the backcourt. Until he’s cleared, the Lakers have finalized the following opening lineup: Luka Doncic, Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, LeBron James, and Deandre Ayton. That group has been starting games for weeks now, and not even Rui Hachimura’s return was enough to change the rotation.

With a balanced unit of shooting and defense, Redick trusts guys like Smart and LaRavia to provide consistent support and effort around the veteran stars. While Redick has been opting to play Jaxson Hayes over Deandre Ayton down the stretch, the recent starting unit has shown enough on the floor to earn the benefit of the doubt.

When Reaves eventually does come back, he’ll almost surely take Marcus Smart’s spot as a starter. After not playing for over a month, he’ll likely be rusty on offense, but he’s still the Lakers’ best scoring option outside of Doncic. Before going down, he was on track to make his first All-Star team with averages of 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.7% shooting and 36.5% shooting.

Reaves’ return will provide a massive boost for Los Angeles, but they won’t risk his health for immediate wins. Even as they navigate this long road trip, the Lakers will only play Reaves when he’s good and ready. He’s too important to jeopardize his long-term durability, and that means guys like LaRavia, Hachimura, Ayton, and Smart will have to step up until they are whole again.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Knicks Overcome 76ers 112-109 Behind Brunson’s 31 Points; 5 Key Stats Revealed
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like