Lakers Coach Explains How Luka Doncic Has Evolved Since Blockbuster Trade

JJ Redick spoke about Luka Doncic’s growth, highlighting his offseason work and adjustment to the human side of being moved.

It’s never easy for a player to leave behind the place where they lived and worked for years to start fresh in unfamiliar territory. That was the reality for Luka Doncic last season, and it was an experience he’ll never forget. In a recent chat with the media, head coach JJ Redick explained how the whole ordeal has only made Doncic better.

“We talked about it a lot,” said Redick, via Abby Jones. “Earlier in the year. As Dave said, the human element of sports and the human element of getting traded is very real, especially in-season. The effort he’s made to have a great summer, compete for his country, and come in and really get to know his teammates. It’s been a great version of Luka.”

Luka’s arrival changed everything for the Lakers, and there is no doubt about his value to the organization. For Redick, he has grown to appreciate the Slovenian superstar after getting to know him more deeply both on and off the court.

“I was pretty familiar with Luka, just from being his teammate and getting to know him off the court,” Redick added. “I was always just struck by his competitive spirit and how much he really wants to win. I don’t think there’s anything that’s surprised me.”

During his final seasons in Dallas, Luka was constantly scrutinized for things like a lack of effort on defense, improper conditioning, and overcomplaining to the officials. His dedication and love for the game were discredited and used as justification for trading him away. He’s been challenging those narratives ever since, and it’s led to a career-year with averages of 33.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 46.5% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three.

Now that he’s gotten to know Luka personally, JJ understands what he’s all about. While his game is flawed, Doncic is committed to improving, he’s obsessed with winning, and he’s got the competitive spirit to show it. He’ll need every ounce of that competitive fire tonight, as he faces his old team in Dallas for the first time this season.

So while it hasn’t been an easy adjustment for Doncic, he’s made the most of a difficult situation. He never asked to be traded, but he hasn’t let the shock slow him down. His game, mindset, and impact have evolved, making Luka more effective than he’s ever been on the court. The important thing now for the Lakers is that they match his energy and get him enough help to make a memorable playoff run.

