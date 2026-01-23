JJ Redick Urges Luka Doncic “To Trust The Pass” After Lakers Lose To Clippers

After a crushing loss to the Clippers, JJ Redick urges Luka Doncic to have more faith in moving the ball around to get the offense going.

Jan 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with head coach JJ Redick during a time out in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers came up short in their attempt to overcome their hometown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, on Thursday night. Despite a noteworthy comeback charge led by Luka Doncic in the second, the Lakers still suffered a 112-104 loss.

JJ Redick acknowledged that the Lakers made some crucial mistakes during the game and touched upon a specific aspect during his post-game media availability when he commented:

“We just didn’t trust each other on the offensive end. Not enough passing. That was a lot of the game, not enough passing. That’s a consistent thing when we don’t play well. We don’t pass to each other, and we don’t execute defensively.”

While continuing with the theme of trust, Redick highlighted how the lack of passing stemmed from players like Luka Doncic not moving the ball around enough.

“There’s got to be a trust factor with all our guys,” Redick stated. “Just trust the pass. That starts with Luka [Doncic]. He’s going to have the ball the most of everyone, and he’s got to trust the pass when it gets to him. When he’s playing in a crowd, he’s got to pass the ball. As much as we can talk about being connected on defense, you’ve got to be connected on offense.”

Trust has evidently become an issue for the Lakers, especially in light of the upcoming trade deadline and the current drama surrounding the team. Redick even called out the front office during his press conference for the team’s current state, suggesting that several key players aren’t playing their best because they are on expiring contracts or on short-term deals.

In this regard, Luka Doncic being held accountable for his lack of distribution is intriguing. Doncic was the Lakers’ best performer on Thursday night, posting 32 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the game. But considering that he shot 11-27 from the field, with 3-13 from beyond the arc, Redick may have been urging Doncic to rely on his teammates in light of his shooting struggles.

As a unit, however, the Lakers had a rough night. Despite a slow start in the first half, the Purple and Gold found their groove in the second, posting 57 points against the Clippers. But considering that the deficit had grown to as much as 26 points in the third quarter, L.A. was fighting an uphill battle.

LeBron James was the only one, aside from Luka Doncic, to score above 20 points for the Lakers. Additionally, Marcus Smart (10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL) and Rui Hachimura (12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST) were the only other players to score in double-figures.

The Lakers’ lack of bench production remains a glaring concern, but Austin Reaves‘ absence has become a larger issue as of late. However, with the guard due to return soon, the Lakers will hope to maintain their position until he is back in the rotation.

