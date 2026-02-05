The 2026 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the Lakers were relatively quiet. Besides the addition of Luke Kennard, they took a more passive approach to set up for more ambitious plans this upcoming summer. Still, with room left for one more addition, the Lakers may still have one final move to make before sealing their roster for the rest of the season.

While the market is somewhat limited when it comes to true difference makers, some familiar names will soon be (or have recently been) made available that could provide a major boost to any roster. For the Lakers in particular, having more depth off the bench wouldn’t hurt in a Conference that’s already crowded with competitive teams.

We know the Lakers won’t do anything to jeopardize their flexibility going forward, but there are still some names who can help them win now and maximize what’s probably the final stage of LeBron James’ time in Los Angeles. Here are the top six players, but there are plenty of other options for the Lakers, thanks to a very diverse free agent pool.

Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton has come a long way from his championship run in Milwaukee. After a short stint with the Wizards, he was recently traded to the Mavericks, but it remains to be seen if he’s a part of their long-term plans. If he gets bought out as the experts predict, the Lakers would be smart to pursue him on a team-friendly deal. In 34 games this season, the 13-year veteran is averaging 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 43.3% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three.

While he’s not the All-Star he was in his prime, Middleton has enough in the tank to make an impact as a steady shot-maker and capable defender on the perimeter. He wouldn’t play a major role on the Lakers, but his experience and skill set on the wing fill some of their biggest areas of need right now as a team.

Mike Conley

NBA veteran Mike Conley is now a free agent after being waived by the Hornets. At 38 years old, he’s in the final stages of his career, but that doesn’t mean he’s got nothing left to give. As a veteran leader and former All-Star, he brings a certain level of wisdom to the locker room and a steady hand to guide teammates through tough stretches.

On the court, Conley has been known as a respectable defender. He can set the example for his teammates on that end of the floor while acting as a secondary ball-handler to set others up on the other end. With averages of 4.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 32.2% shooting and 32.1% shooting from three this season, he would play a modest role for the Lakers, but that might be all that they need to help refocus this team ahead of the playoffs.

Lonzo Ball

It’s no secret that the Lakers need a point guard, and Lonzo Ball is one of the best names available. Even with such an extensive injury history, he has shown enough in the past to warrant serious consideration from Rob Pelinka. Particularly, his identity as a defensive-first guard makes him an ideal pairing with Luka Doncic, who is often a liability on defense. After getting bought out by the Jazz, Lonzo is free to pick his next destination, and the Lakers would make for an interesting choice.

Besides returning to the team that drafted him, Lonzo would also have to wrestle with the prospect of teaming up with LeBron James again. It’d be a reunion nobody saw coming, and perhaps the best outcome for both parties. At the very least, if Lonzo can return to the guy he was in Chicago, it will more than validate the risk Rob Pelinka took by signing him. In 35 games this season, Ball is averaging 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 30.1% shooting and 27.2% shooting from three.

Haywood Highsmith

The Lakers still need to make up for Gabe Vincent’s departure, and Haywood Highsmith more than fits the bill. After an injury-riddled season that limited his availability, the Nets waived Highsmith, making him an unrestricted free agent at 29 years old. He never played a major role in his previous stops (Heat and 76ers), but he has the kind of energy and versatility that the Lakers are looking for.

With career averages of 5.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 44.9% shooting and 37.4% shooting from three, Highsmith isn’t going to deliver big numbers, but he does all the little things on the court that help swing games in more subtle ways. He’s a coach’s dream, and would likely thrive under JJ Redick’s old-school coaching philosophy. The biggest concern with him is whether or not he can stay healthy enough to further develop his game.

Cam Thomas

It wasn’t a pretty breakup between Cam Thomas and the Nets, but there is relief that they can finally move on. The Nets will continue on their rebuild, while Thomas now has a chance to prove he’s ready for a bigger role. If you’re him, what better way to do that than under the bright lights of Los Angeles? As a Laker, he can get all the attention he desires with an opportunity to become a hero for the franchise.

While he doesn’t help the Lakers’ defensive issues, his shooting and scoring will make life easier on the other end. This season, with averages of 15.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.2 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 39.9% shooting and 32.5% shooting from three, he’s shown he can be a consistent scoring threat, and that would be massive for a Lakers team that’s starving for bench production.

Chris Boucher

Between Jaxson Hayes and Deandre Ayton, the Lakers could use some alternatives at center, and that’s where Chris Boucher comes in. At 6’9″, he’s undersized for a typical big man, but he can play with bursts of strength and power that make him effective at multiple positions. At 33 years old, he wouldn’t be a long-term face for Los Angeles, but he’s the kind of guy who gets everyone to play with a little more effort and intensity on the floor.

He brings hustle, leadership, and floor-spacing abilities with averages of 2.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 32.0% shooting and 13.3% shooting from three. He can fit in multiple lineups at multiple positions, giving the lakers soe added flexibility in the frontcourt. Most importantly, Boucher is important for insurance if/when the Lakers suffer their next injury. With so many setbacks already, another one is likely coming, and having a versatile player like this is always helpful.