Los Angeles Lakers Believe They Are Built For The Playoffs, Not Regular Season

People inside the Lakers locker room believe the current roster is better built for playoff basketball than the regular season.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Don’t expect a busy trade deadline from the Lakers this year. With limited assets and few avenues to drastically improve, the Lakers are more likely to run it back than to risk a trade right now. In fact, according to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the thinking internally is that this team is more built for playoff basketball than regular-season action.

“People inside the locker room and opposing talent evaluators say they’re built more for playoff basketball than regular-season play,” wrote Woike. “They have top-end offensive talent that can win stretches of games with their greatness, and even in a league where depth seems to matter more than ever. The ceiling is WCF. The floor? Well, that could be a Play-In loss.”

The Lakers have been beset by setbacks all season long. From injuries and suspensions to extended restrictions, the rotation has been inconsistent for weeks, and it has cost the team all semblance of continuity. That’s not to mention the on-court flaws, which include shooting woes, defensive lapses, and a lack of depth that has them struggling to keep up in the West.

As many fans clamour for the Lakers to make a move and salvage this season, the Lakers are looking increasingly likely to stand PAT. They believe this current group is better than their record shows, thanks to a top-heavy roster and an offense that can score in bunches. Between the big three (Luka, LeBron, Reaves) and a solid supporting cast that includes Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, and Deandre Ayton.

More importantly, by doing nothing now, they avoid jeopardizing their flexibility this summer. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and other big names potentially on the market, the Lakers can build a borderline superteam if they practice patience and make the right decisions from here on out.

Of course, many fans would disagree that the Lakers are built for postseason success, and would rather Pelinka make moves while he still can. They’ve lost most matchups against contenders, are ranked 25th defensively, and have a major liability at center, where  Ayton can sometimes be unplayable. That’s not to mention the Lakers’ status as one of the worst shooting teams in the league.

For a team that’s supposedly “playoff ready,” the Lakers have a lot of problems with no easy solution. Regardless, the Lakers will find out soon enough just where their ceiling lies. If the fans are right, it’s not nearly as high as the team expects, and it could lead to some uncomfortable conversations over the summer.

