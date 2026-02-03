Lakers Emerging As Serious Threat To Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

League sources believe the Lakers could emerge as a major threat for Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Bucks wait.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Nov 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The entire NBA is waiting for what happens with the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga in Milwaukee, but there’s no guarantee that this ends before the end of the season. If this does drag on, it only spells good news for the Lakers, who are now lurking as a potential future landing spot for the two-time MVP.

In a new update, Marc Stein revealed the Lakers’ place in the Giannis sweepstakes and confirmed that they have a realistic path to acquiring the one-time champion before the start of the 2026-27 campaign. If the Lakers stay patient and avoid deals that jeopardize their long-term flexibility, they can create the necessary cap space this offseason to pair Luka Doncic with either Giannis or another high-profile star. This scenario allows the Bucks to avoid having to take on bad contracts while accepting a package that includes guys like Dalton Knecht, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt with multiple picks. A sign-and-trade deal could also be an option, and Austin Reaves makes sense for this, given his reported desire for an increase in salary and role.

While the Bucks would still likely get far better offers for Giannis, the Lakers could increase their odds by getting a third or fourth team involved. With a lot of flexibility, there are many ways they could sweeten the pot and put together a package that the Bucks could accept. Knowing that Giannis would be in it for the long haul, the Lakers would spare no expense to get him, and this summer would present the perfect opportunity to make the dream a reality.

With Giannis and Luka together, the Lakers would be virtually unstoppable and easily the favorites to come out of the West. His arrival would more than make up for the losses of LeBron James or Austin Reaves. This season, amid various injuries, he’s been one of the few bright spots for the Bucks with averages of 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on on 64.5% shooting and 39.5% shooting from three.

While he has maintained his loyalty to the Bucks publicly, things have never been so tense in Milwaukee, and it’s on the verge of collapse. The Lakers stand to benefit if they play their cards right, but a lot of factors are out of their control. What happens between now and Thursday, for example, is entirely out of their hands, but you can bet they’ll be ready for whatever comes after.

Giannis of no Giannis, the Lakers have a future to consider, and it all centers around Luka Doncic. He needs that reliable co-star to help him win, and if it’s not Reaves or Giannis, they’ll have to find someone else while they still can.

