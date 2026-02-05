Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives Epic Reaction To Not Being Traded By Deadline

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a pointed message after the trade deadline passed without the Bucks making a move.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks were one of many teams to stand pat at this year’s NBA trade deadline. Despite much speculation about a breakup between Giannis and the Bucks, both sides will continue their partnership through at least the rest of this season.

On social media, Giannis didn’t have the disappointed reaction many were expecting. Instead, he seemingly celebrated his continued stay in Milwaukee with a post featuring an iconic scene from the movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’ The caption reads: “Legends don’t chase. They attract.”

“I’m not f*cking leaving! The show goes on! This is my home! They’re gonna need a f*cking wrecking ball to take me out of here!”

The clip is meant to symbolize Giannis’ internal reaction to the trade deadline. Right when he, and the world, thought his time with the Bucks was over, it turns out that he’s actually staying put (for now). Just like Jordan Belfort revealed he was staying at Stratton Oakmont just moments before preparing his farewell speech, Giannnis is proudly telling everyone that he’s not going anywhere.

Giannis has always embraced his identity as a leader of the pack. For years, he took pride in his success with the team that drafted him and refused to take the easy way out or “chase” other stars to different teams. Unlike some of his peers (LeBron James, Kevin Durant), Giannis never ran from the grind, and he stuck it out when the going got tough.

Of course, that all changed this season. With the Bucks playing some of their worst basketball in ages, Giannis’ patience was stretched thin, and his loyalty was pushed to the limit. While he denied asking for a trade outright, the Bucks were pushed to engage in trade conversations long before this week’s deadline, and the talks will surface again this summer.

Ultimately, the Bucks never found a deal worth accepting for Giannis, and he remains in Milwaukee for at least the next few months. While his future remains very much uncertain, Antetokounmpo finally has clarity on where he’ll finish this season, and it’s exactly where he wanted to be.

What that means for the Bucks’ campaign remains to be seen, but they are not out of the mix just yet. At 12th in the East (20-29), the Bucks are three games back from the final play-in spot with a number of important games to play. How they finish this season may decide more than their final record: it could decide how they finish this entire chapter of the franchise’s existence.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jan 16, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) dribbles up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images 6 Buyout Candidates Lakers Could Target To Fill Their Last Open Roster Spot
Next Article Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr motions to the referee during a game against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images Steve Kerr Details “Tough” Reality Of Jonathan Kuminga’s Warriors Tenure: ‘No Room To Make Mistakes’
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like