Kristaps Porzingis Speaks On Fit With Warriors; Shares When He Expects To Make His Debut

Kristaps Porzingis believes he will fit well with the Warriors.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) warms up before an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors were pursuing Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline, but ended up landing another European instead. The Warriors acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks, and the Latvian revealed in his introductory press conference on Saturday that he didn’t know this was a move in the making.

“I had no idea,” Porzingis said. “It was a surprise and was late at night too, so right before sleep, so it was a surprise to me.”

Porzingis was excited when he got the news about the Warriors bringing him in for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. The 30-year-old is happy to be reunited with his former Boston Celtics teammate, Al Horford, and revealed he has always admired the fanbase. As for his fit with the team, Porzingis believes there shouldn’t be any issues there.

“I think it will be pretty natural,” Porzingis stated. “I think I always say that also because I feel like I’m the type of player that can fit into any kind of offense. So, I expect it to be pretty smooth. We’ll see. Of course, it takes a little bit of time to get adjusted to everybody. To get used to how I like to play and where I like to get the ball, but I think these guys are very experienced.

“They’ve played at the high level for a long time, so I believe it’ll be easy, and I’ll also be able to learn from them,” Porzingis added.

Porzingis averaged 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game for the Hawks in 2025-26 while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. The one-time All-Star is an excellent rim protector and is a great shooter for a man who stands at 7’2″.

The concern when it comes to Porzingis is health, as he has only played in 17 games this season. He has been dealing with an illness (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) for quite some time now and, more recently, left Achilles tendinitis.

Porzingis last played for the Hawks in a 117-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 7. He confirmed here that he is targeting the Warriors’ first game after the All-Star break as his debut and joked he’d play all 48 minutes right away.

“We’ll see what the medical staff [say],” Porzingis said. “What they think for me. But yeah, as I said, I want to like hit the ground running.”

As things stand, Porzingis’ Warriors debut will be against the Celtics on Feb. 19 at Chase Center. It’s the team he won the 2024 NBA championship with.

The Warriors and Porzingis would be hoping they can win one together as well, but it does seem unlikely they’ll go all the way this season. Draymond Green loves the fit and claims he was the missing piece for the Celtics, but with Jimmy Butler tearing his ACL, this team is going nowhere this season. They are currently eighth in the West with a 28-24 record.

As for next season, it’s unclear whether Porzingis will even be with the Warriors. He is set to hit free agency in the summer, but isn’t thinking too far into the future at the moment.

“I just want to finish the year strong,” Porzingis said. “It’s been already a little bit up and down this season playing out. I just want to finish the year really strong on a new team, new chapter, and see where I go from there.”

It has been a chaotic last year or so for Porzingis with the trades and the illness. It will be fascinating to see how much of an impact he can make with his new team.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles against Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images Spurs Player Ratings: Castle Posts Monster Triple-Double And Wemby Outduels Flagg In 138-125 Win Against Mavericks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like