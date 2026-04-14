Tyrese Haliburton Lost Part Of His Eyebrow And Gained Weight Due To Facial Shingles

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been one of the more unfortunate players in the NBA this season. After a stellar run through the playoffs last year, Haliburton sustained an Achilles injury in the NBA Finals, effectively keeping him sidelined for the entire 2025-26 season.

While recovering from this injury was harrowing enough, Tyrese Haliburton was also diagnosed with facial shingles, forcing the Pacers’ guard to seek further medical help. Given the symptoms that accompany the illness, Haliburton recently revealed how it impacted his life.

“This has sucked,” he began. “My dad had it [shingles] during the Finals on his stomach. A lot of people get it there. But mine has been on my face, so I couldn’t even go in front of a camera if I wanted to early because my eye was basically closed shut and it was all over my face.”

Haliburton recalled being told that he would feel itchy, something he didn’t experience for the first two weeks after being diagnosed. However, he added that once the rash went away, the itching sensation arrived.

“It’s been miserable. Hence, every time you see me, I’ve been in glasses, just to not touch my face, really… I’ve lost part of my eyebrow. My eye is always swollen from itching it. I’ve had good days and bad days, but for the most part, it’s bad days. So, it’s not been any fun.”

Facial shingles is a serious condition with severe consequences, including blindness. Given that it requires immediate medical attention, it is apparent that the Pacers’ guard has been dealing with a significant illness.

Tyrese Haliburton mentioned that he had been taking medication to alleviate some of the symptoms, but he also noted that it hasn’t been effective. With the side effects taking a greater toll on his body, concerns regarding his health continue to grow.

Tyrese Haliburton Reveals His Nickname

Tyrese Haliburton has faced several challenges while dealing with facial shingles, with one of the more tangible ones being weight gain.

Although weight gain was an inevitable side effect of his medication, Haliburton recently appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” and revealed that his bulked-up appearance gave rise to a new nickname.

“I’ve switched my meds like three times, I’ve got a Botox injection. None of it has helped,” Haliburton shared. “And the side effect of the meds is that I’m always hungry and weight gain. So it’s making me gain weight.”

Although the guard revealed that he was lifting weights and bulking while recovering from his Achilles injury, the subsequent onset of facial shingles rendered him incapable of exercising, leading to further weight gain.

“So now, they’re killing me on social media. I’m seeing I’m being called ‘Tyrese Haliburger.’ That’s been the new one,” he revealed.

Tyrese Haliburton seemed to embrace his new nickname in good spirits, laughing as he unveiled it. Still, considering how cruel social media comments can be, especially in the absence of context, it is unfortunate.

Typically, facial shingles recover within 2-5 weeks. However, with Haliburton claiming that he has been suffering from the condition for eight weeks, there may be more reason to worry. Given how impactful he is when healthy and his importance to the Indiana Pacers’ roster, the franchise can only hope he recovers without any further complications.