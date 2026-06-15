Video: New Angle Of Shooting In Times Square After Knicks’ NBA Finals Win

The New York Knicks ended a 53-year wait for an NBA championship by taking down the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the 2026 NBA Finals. Violence and chaos had, unfortunately, become somewhat of the norm in New York after these Finals games, but things sadly went up a notch after Game 5.

To go with fights and damage to property, a shooting even occurred in Times Square in the early hours of Sunday. A new angle of the shooting has now come out, and fans, some of whom were fighting, fled the area in a flash.

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A 17-year-old would end up getting shot in the left foot around 2 a.m. at 42nd Street and Broadway, according to the New York Post. The teenager was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD transported this individual, according to TMZ, as emergency vehicles were unable to access the area due to massive crowds taking over the streets. Three individuals were taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and a firearm was recovered from the site.

There were four slashings and stabbings reported across Manhattan after the game, too. This should have been a night to remember just for all the right reasons, but it wasn’t to be.

A total of 63 people were arrested on the night, and at least 15 were hit with criminal charges, according to the New York Post. You had 10 police officers getting hurt amid the chaos. The rowdy crowd trashed police cars and took apart yellow school buses meant to take fans to FIFA World Cup games at MetLife Stadium. One was even torched.

“Charges against the out-of-control revelers included an assault on a police officer by a 28-year-old man from Arlington, Texas, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration, police said.”

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby had implored Knicks fans to celebrate responsibly, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. It’s astonishing just how brazenly some of them have acted during this series.

Knicks fans had attacked their Spurs counterparts after their team lost Game 3. They then attacked police officers and damaged property despite their team winning Game 4. NYPD took 56 people into custody after that game.

As if all this wasn’t bad enough, Knicks fans even threw eggs in Spurs superstar Victor Wembayama’s direction. To say the fanbase gave a bad account of themselves would be an understatement.