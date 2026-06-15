Video: New Angle Of Shooting In Times Square After Knicks’ NBA Finals Win

Fans could be seen fleeing as numerous shots were fired in Times Square.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
A person kicks a smoke canister as New York Knicks fans celebrate their win against San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Times Square on June 14, 2026 in New York City.
Credit: Adam Gray/Getty Images

The New York Knicks ended a 53-year wait for an NBA championship by taking down the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the 2026 NBA Finals. Violence and chaos had, unfortunately, become somewhat of the norm in New York after these Finals games, but things sadly went up a notch after Game 5.

To go with fights and damage to property, a shooting even occurred in Times Square in the early hours of Sunday. A new angle of the shooting has now come out, and fans, some of whom were fighting, fled the area in a flash.

 

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A 17-year-old would end up getting shot in the left foot around 2 a.m. at 42nd Street and Broadway, according to the New York Post. The teenager was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD transported this individual, according to TMZ, as emergency vehicles were unable to access the area due to massive crowds taking over the streets. Three individuals were taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and a firearm was recovered from the site.

There were four slashings and stabbings reported across Manhattan after the game, too. This should have been a night to remember just for all the right reasons, but it wasn’t to be.

A total of 63 people were arrested on the night, and at least 15 were hit with criminal charges, according to the New York Post. You had 10 police officers getting hurt amid the chaos. The rowdy crowd trashed police cars and took apart yellow school buses meant to take fans to FIFA World Cup games at MetLife Stadium. One was even torched.

“Charges against the out-of-control revelers included an assault on a police officer by a 28-year-old man from Arlington, Texas, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration, police said.”

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby had implored Knicks fans to celebrate responsibly, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. It’s astonishing just how brazenly some of them have acted during this series.

Knicks fans had attacked their Spurs counterparts after their team lost Game 3. They then attacked police officers and damaged property despite their team winning Game 4. NYPD took 56 people into custody after that game.

As if all this wasn’t bad enough, Knicks fans even threw eggs in Spurs superstar Victor Wembayama’s direction. To say the fanbase gave a bad account of themselves would be an understatement.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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