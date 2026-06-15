Jalen Brunson’s Viral Message For Taylor Swift Fans Amid Monica McNutt Controversy

Jalen Brunson defends Monica McNutt amid the criticism she is facing for claiming Taylor Swift is not a real Knicks fan at Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jalen Brunson's Viral Message For Taylor Swift Fans Amid Monica McNutt Controversy
Credits: AP Photo (Jalen Brunson), Getty Images (Taylor Swift)

Jalen Brunson was probably on cloud nine last night after the Knicks won the 2026 NBA championship, and he was crowned the Finals MVP. But following his 45-point showcase, he spoke to Monica McNutt during the celebrations and took a moment to send a message to Taylor Swift fans who have been criticizing McNutt.

“I just want to say something to the Swifties. She’s a really good one, cut her some slack. It’s all good, I promise,” said Brunson in his opening remarks that subsequently went viral on social media.

 

Several fans took to social media and not only responded to his message for Taylor Swift fans, but also observed the unusual behavior from Jalen Brunson, who finally looked like he had let go to party and enjoy himself after outperforming everyone at the biggest stage in the NBA, the Finals.

“Jalen Brunson chronically online and still an NBA champion 😭😂.”

“Man won a ring and immediately started doing PR for the interviewer. ‘She’s a really good one,’ with that smile, is crazy work 😂.” 

“Winning a chip and FMVP just gave him more confidence to be this unserious.”

“How is Monica McNutt a victim? Taylor has been a Knicks fan since before Melo & Amar’e. 🤦”

“Taylor’s always been a real one for the Knicks, love seeing her out there supporting the team, and Jalen’s right, let’s keep it positive.”

“Can’t believe she had Jalen to clear her name. Man, it’s too late. You can’t just try to hurt someone with your words and cry sorry after a blowback.”

Let’s revisit what happened in the Monica McNutt controversy with Taylor Swift. During Game 4, Taylor Swift was in attendance at Madison Square Garden, sitting courtside and dancing while the Knicks pulled off a historic comeback from down 29 points.

Near the end of the game, Monica McNutt, who was working for the Knicks radio show at the time, realized that Taylor Swift was in attendance and decided to call her out for not being a real Knicks fan. She did not realize that she was live and her comments were heard by several fans tuned in.

A clip from the incident went viral on social media, stirring up Taylor Swift’s fans to criticize Monica McNutt all over social media. Even the Knicks veteran, Amar’e Stoudemire, vouched for Taylor Swift later on, saying she visited them during his playing years as well.

“Yeah, she’s a Knicks fan, from my understanding. I mean, back when I played, uh, we had a great friendship. She was able to come to the Knicks practice. We took her through the basketball court. We had her, you know, dunk the basketball, and sat down and had a beautiful conversation with her and her family. And it was a great time, and I think honestly she’s a Knicks fan, and I hope so, at least.”

McNutt issued an apology for the incident, saying she found out that Taylor Swift has an original Amar’e Stoudemire jersey and has been a Knicks fan since 2014.

Now that the Knicks will head into the 2026-27 season as defending champions, we may see Taylor Swift at more games. But just because she does not attend 40 games per year or something, does not discredit her fandom.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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