Andre Iguodala Ranks Three Versions Of Stephen Curry In “Start-Bench-Cut” Debate

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has consistently been one of the best players in the league for the better part of the last decade. While leading the Warriors to four championships in eight years, Curry has also cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players the league has seen.

Needless to say, the Warriors’ superstar has seen his game transform in different ways over the years, with each version as dominant as the next. However, when it comes to ranking these versions of Stephen Curry, former Warriors player Andre Iguodala made some interesting picks.

When asked by Richard Jefferson on “The Richard Show” to play “Start-Bench-Cut” with three versions of Stephen Curry, namely 2015, 2016, and 2022, Iguodala responded:

“Well, I’m starting 2022… I wouldn’t say it’s the best version, but I joke with Steph, and I can say this, but I joke with Steph about the left-hand pass.”

Jefferson looked quite stunned by Iguodala’s rationale. However, when noting that the left-handed pass in question was the critical turnover in the 2016 NBA Finals, his reasoning started to make sense. On that note, he continued:

“I’m cutting 2016 for the left-hand pass, then I’m benching 2015, and I’m starting 2022.”

For the most part, Andre Iguodala’s ranking of Stephen Curry’s versions seems justified, but it can also be argued that it may be excessively critical of his mistake in the NBA Finals.

The 2022 version of Stephen Curry was nothing short of spectacular. After missing out on the playoffs the previous season, Curry led a rejuvenated Warriors team to a 53-29 record, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game on 43.7% shooting from the field and 38.0% from three-point range.

These figures increased dramatically in the playoffs, as the superstar posted 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc. For his heroics in the NBA Finals, Stephen Curry also earned his first Finals MVP award.

For all intents and purposes, choosing to start 2022 Curry seems valid. However, the argument for picking the 2015 version over the 2016 one may be worth exploring.

The 2015 version of Stephen Curry was elite in every sense. Having grown in status as a superstar, Curry earned his first MVP award this year after averaging 23.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 44.3% from three-point range.

The most noteworthy aspect of his performance this season was his massive scoring surge in the playoffs, where he averaged 28.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game on 45.6% shooting from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc, helping the Warriors secure their first title.

While impressive, the 2016 version looked even more dominant on paper. With averages of 30.1 points (league-high), 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game on 50.4% shooting from the field and 45.4% from three-point range, Curry led the Warriors to a historic 73-9 finish in the regular season. For his excellence, he was also named the NBA’s first unanimous MVP.

For all intents and purposes, the Warriors seemed geared to repeat title success. Stephen Curry was still effective in the postseason, averaging 25.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game on 43.8% shooting from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers had other plans in the NBA Finals.

While Iguodala’s justification can also be rebranded as simply picking the versions of Stephen Curry that won a championship over the one that didn’t, it may be a disservice to what the guard achieved in 2016. Having made history while being part of a historic team, Curry was transcendent, possibly even at his best. Sadly, the team’s eventual shortcomings in the NBA Finals have marred his inspiring performance.