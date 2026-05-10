2026 NBA Draft Lottery Results: Wizards Secure No. 1 Pick

The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery delivered major surprises, heartbreak, and franchise-changing moments across the league, with the Washington Wizards officially securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

2026 NBA Lottery Results

1. Washington Wizards

2. Utah Jazz

3. Memphis Grizzlies

4. Chicago Bulls

5. LA Clippers (via the Indiana Pacers)

6. Brooklyn Nets

7. Sacramento Kings

8. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans Pelicans)

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Milwaukee Bucks

11. Golden State Warriors

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Miami Heat

14. Charlotte Hornets

Washington entered the lottery night tied for the best odds in basketball after finishing with a league-worst 17-65 record. The Wizards had a 52.1% chance at landing inside the top four and a 14% chance at winning the first overall selection. They capitalized on that opportunity and now control the direction of the entire draft.

The biggest loser of the night was arguably the Indiana Pacers. Indiana entered the lottery tied with Washington and the Brooklyn Nets for the highest odds at the No. 1 pick after a brutal 19-63 season. Instead, the Pacers completely fell out of the top four, causing their selection to convey to the Los Angeles Clippers at No. 5 overall because of previous trade protections.

That instantly became one of the biggest swings of the night. Meanwhile, Brooklyn also suffered disappointment after entering with 14% odds at No. 1 but sliding to sixth overall despite a 20-62 record.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls were the biggest climbers. Memphis entered the lottery night with only a 9% chance at the top pick and a 37% chance at jumping into the top four. Chicago had only a 4.5% chance at No. 1 and a 20.3% chance at the top four before leaping all the way to fourth overall.

The Golden State Warriors officially landed at No. 11 after entering with only a 2% chance at the top selection. While Warriors fans dreamed about a miracle pick to potentially save the final years of Stephen Curry’s championship window, the franchise stayed outside the top ten.

The Miami Heat landed at No. 13, while the Charlotte Hornets dropped to No. 14 despite entering with playoff-level expectations earlier in the year.

Now attention shifts toward the draft class itself. BYU superstar AJ Dybantsa remains the projected No. 1 prospect after a dominant freshman season. The 6-foot-9 wing strengthened his stock late in the season because of his scoring upside, physical tools, and long-term two-way potential. Other elite prospects expected near the top include Darryn Peterson from Kansas and Cameron Boozer from Duke.

The lottery also confirmed several complicated pick conditions. The Atlanta Hawks officially received the No. 8 pick via the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Oklahoma City Thunder secured the No. 12 selection through the Clippers.

Now the countdown toward the 2026 NBA Draft officially begins, and the Wizards suddenly sit at the center of the basketball world.