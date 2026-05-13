Jalen Williams Reveals His ‘Mount Rushmore of Jalens,’ Leaves Out Jaylen Brown

There has been a sharp rise in the number of players named “Jalen” in the NBA over the past few years. From superstars like Jaylen Brown to Jalen Brunson to rising stars like Jalen Williams and Jalen Johnson, in today’s game, the name “Jalen” and its variants are a common sight.

The first mention of the name in the NBA can be traced back to 1994, with Jalen Rose‘s arrival. In light of the popularity boom since then, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams was recently asked to name his Mount Rushmore of players named “Jalen” during a recent interview on “The Richard Show.”

Jalen Williams started this segment by addressing why his name had become so popular in the first place, referring to a picture on a screen and sharing:

“I’m pretty sure my birth year, 2001, or one of those years, my name was the most popular that year, by the birth of kids. Everybody in that picture is the exact same age at some point.”

Thus, when asked to name his all-time Mount Rushmore, Williams provided a straightforward response.

“Jalen Rose has to be one,” Williams stated. “He is the start… He has to be up there. Jalen Brunson.”

At this stage, Jalen Williams mistakenly mispronounced the name of Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren. After apologizing, he continued:

“Jalen Duren, no shade. Jalen Johnson and myself.”

For the most part, Jalen Williams’ list seems pretty comprehensive, even though Mount Rushmore typically implies only four names. However, there is one blatant snub.

Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown is among the many “Jalens” in the NBA who weren’t mentioned on Williams’ list. Although an argument can be made that all of the mentioned players (barring Rose, who popularized it) have a stronger claim by virtue of being All-Stars, Brown’s omission seems significant.

Jaylen Brown’s resume overshadows almost every player on Williams’ list. Aside from being relatively older than the current players, Brown also has more NBA titles than Jalen Duren, Jalen Brunson, or Jalen Johnson.

With five All-Star selections, Brown almost has more All-Star appearances than all five combined (6), and with one Finals MVP, he certainly has more of those than any of the aforementioned players in the list.

The 2025-26 season was arguably one of the best for players named Jalen. Both Johnson and Duren earned their first All-Star selections, Brunson grew in stature as a superstar in New York, and despite his recurring injuries, Williams remained a key player for the Thunder.

In comparison, however, this year was particularly special for Jaylen Brown. Playing with a shorthanded crew, Brown stepped up to the plate, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. While performing at an MVP-caliber level, the Celtics’ superstar helped the team secure the second seed in the East (56-26).

Although Boston’s impressive run came to an end in the first round of the playoffs, Brown was nothing short of remarkable this year. In light of this, it can be argued that Jalen Williams may have overlooked him.