Gary Payton Says LeBron James Would Join The Warriors If He Leaves The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ campaign officially came to an end after a 115-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 on Monday night. While being swept already raises several questions about the roster, the Purple and Gold will be more concerned with LeBron James‘ future with the franchise.

At 41, many expect LeBron James to consider retirement. While the door has been left open for him to return, albeit on a team-friendly contract, some speculate that he may choose to join another team in free agency. On that note, while speaking on the “Nightcap” podcast, NBA legend Gary Payton seemed sure about what James’ next destination would be if he chooses to leave L.A.

“I really think he’s going to stay West,” Payton began. “He built that big old house, man. He done spent so much money over there, them kids is loving it, his wife loves it there. I don’t think he comes to the East. That’s going to be a little toll on him to go back and forth.”

Several rumors have linked LeBron James with Eastern Conference teams such as the New York Knicks, the Miami Heat, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. While these moves would be promising, Gary Payton makes a solid point regarding James’ family and how rooted they are in Los Angeles. Thus, he continued:

“There’s a good shot that if he leaves, he’s going to Golden State. I’m telling you he’s coming to Golden State if he leaves. But if he doesn’t, I don’t think Jeanie Buss is going to let him go. I don’t think she’s going to get nowhere. She’s still running that thing for the next five years, and she’s not going to let him go nowhere.”

Payton’s prediction is largely dependent on whether LeBron James decides to leave L.A. or not. In that regard, his justification for James to remain with the Purple and Gold, especially with Jeanie Buss still in charge, seems justified.

However, the notion of James heading over to the Bay Area is intriguing, to say the least.

Despite being 41, James showcased his ability to remain impactful while playing in a significantly different role than he is used to. Although he was immensely successful in his role as the third option, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game on 51.5% shooting from the field in the regular season, it was his performance in the playoffs that was more noteworthy.

With both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined, James embraced his role as the offensive focal point again, leading the Lakers past the Rockets in the first round. Although they were swept by OKC in the second, James’ postseason averages of 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 45.9% from the field were truly phenomenal.

The Golden State Warriors will be inclined to make some moves to improve their title chances next season. With reports suggesting they could be open to moving Jimmy Butler’s $56.8 million contract, pursuing another superstar to pair with Stephen Curry is a possibility.

To that point, there are multiple ways the Warriors could approach this situation.

Signing James to a one-year, team-friendly deal would prove to be ideal, as it would allow the Warriors to retain Butler. Alternatively, the Dubs could trade Butler for younger assets to surround Curry, James, and Draymond Green, giving them the legs to compete with some of the top teams in the West.

Ultimately, the decision hinges on whether LeBron James chooses to return next season. With James providing ambiguous responses on the topic during his press conference, all we can do is wait for an update.