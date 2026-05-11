Jimmy Butler May Not Be On The Warriors Next Season Amid Trade Speculations

The 2025-26 season ended on a disappointing note for the Golden State Warriors, especially because so much of their campaign was derailed by major injuries at key junctures. In its own way, this could convince Golden State that there is another run left in the unit, but sources suggest that Jimmy Butler may not be a part of it.

According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico, some sources believe that the Warriors may be inclined to part with Jimmy Butler in the offseason if there is a desire to contend for the title.

“Sources tell Hoops Wire the Warriors could gauge Butler’s trade market this offseason as they evaluate the roster’s direction,” Amico wrote.

Amico noted that the Warriors had already started retooling their roster. Along with Kristaps Porzingis‘ arrival last season, however, it will become necessary for the Warriors to add younger players not only to maximize Stephen Curry‘s waning title window but also to improve their chances of beating the top teams in the West.

As promising as this approach could be, Amico also mentioned the potential risks that could come with it. He added:

“If Butler is made available, rival teams would likely weigh both his contract and recovery timeline. Any meaningful return could require the Warriors to include additional assets. There is risk on either side. Trading Butler now could mean selling low. Keeping him depends on a strong return from injury at this stage of his career.”

The biggest question mark surrounding Jimmy Butler at this stage in his career is whether he can return strong from another injury. Having suffered an ACL injury on Jan. 19, the doubts regarding his ability to perform, especially on a team with title aspirations, grew exponentially.

Currently, Jimmy Butler will go into the second year of his two-year, $110.9 million contract. After earning $54.1 million this season, he is expected to have a whopping cap hit of $56.8 million next year.

As Amico mentioned, the Warriors could retain him and hope for a strong comeback. But considering their need to improve quickly, selling low may be the only viable alternative.

What Is The Trade Outlook For Jimmy Butler?

Realistically, the trade outlook for Jimmy Butler isn’t too strong. Although he has cultivated a reputation for being an elite performer in the postseason and a reliable co-star in the regular season, the fact that he will be out of action for a decent segment of the 2026-27 season may deter teams from showing an interest in him.

Still, the opportunity for the Warriors to negotiate with a rebuilding team may actually display more promise.

Jimmy Butler is currently 36 and is coming off a season of averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range. Barring the 44 games he missed during the campaign, it can be argued that these are solid figures.

For the most part, rebuilding teams may not be interested in these stats. Instead, Butler’s $56.8 million expiring contract may appear much more lucrative.

Absorbing Butler’s expiring contract would ensure the team considerable cap flexibility going into the summer of 2027. Given the sheer quality of superstar talent available in the free agency market in 2027, trading for Butler may prove to be a worthwhile endeavor.

The Milwaukee Bucks could be among the teams that may pick up the phone if the Warriors make a call, although any negotiations involving Giannis Antetokounmpo would require the Dubs to part with considerable draft assets.

While they are not a rebuilding team, the Houston Rockets may be a potential trade partner as trade rumors surrounding Kevin Durant heat up. Even though Durant’s cap hit will drop to $43.9 million once his veteran extension comes into action next season, potentially giving the Warriors some leverage in discussions, making a deal without multiple draft assets seems unlikely.

The Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings are also examples of rebuilding teams that could be interested in dealing with the Warriors for Jimmy Butler. However, given Butler’s injury status, any meaningful deal may force the Dubs to include their 11th overall pick in this year’s draft.