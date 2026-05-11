Joel Embiid, 76ers Reportedly In Friction: Daryl Morey’s Job On ‘Life Support’, Sixers Want To Pull The Plug

Joel Embiid recently spoke about his future with the 76ers after their second-round exit following a sweep against the Knicks. His comments uncovered that there is a certain level of uncertainty in his future with the team, despite having a three-year, $187.8 million extension kicking in from 2026-27.

Subsequently, Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that this uncertainty has been growing as a result of his friction with the front office, which apparently started as a result of their lack of major moves before the February 5 deadline and trading away Jared McCain.

“As the season progressed, it became clear the star center didn’t see eye-to-eye with the front office and the coaching staff. In the days before the February trade deadline, he implored the front office to do something other than what he termed “ducking the (luxury) tax.”

“As such, he, along with others in the locker room, was not happy with the decision to trade second-year guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder, particularly without bringing in a player to replace McCain.”

“In interviews over the next few games, Embiid noticeably had to hold himself back from verbally criticizing the front office,” Jones reported.

According to the same report by Jones, the 76ers are going to evaluate their front office and coaching staff in the offseason as well.

“The jobs of Morey and head coach Nick Nurse are expected to be evaluated entering the offseason, multiple league sources told The Athletic. As of Sunday’s elimination, team sources said ownership has not made final decisions on either and is likely to take a few days to assess before making any major calls,” wrote Jones in his report.

Additionally, renowned sportscaster Howard Eskin later also reported that the 76ers have apparently decided to pull the plug on Daryl Morey’s role in the front office altogether.

“I’m hearing Daryl Morey beyond life support as 76ers President of Basketball Operations, and the Sixers are ready to pull the plug,” he wrote on X.

Joel Embiid averaged 26.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in the 45 games he played this season (including the playoffs) while shooting 48.5% from the field. Clearly, he still has what it takes to be a key contributor to the franchise when he is healthy.

No player says his future with a team is uncertain when they have potentially three years left on their contract. And they gave away a talented young player like Jared McCain, without getting a key player to contribute to winning right away in return from the Thunder (got one first-round pick and three second-round picks in the trade).

Moreover, there were two incidents with the media that made it fairly evident that something is wrong behind the closed doors of the 76ers organization.

In April, Joel Embiid was sidelined due to an injury, but was apparently healthy enough to play. During a conversation with the media, he called out Daryl Morey, the team’s President of Basketball Operations, for sidelining him despite being healthy.

“I wanted to play basketball. I wasn’t allowed to play basketball,” Embiid said. “I think this is more of a question for Daryl Morey and whoever makes the decisions.”

More recently, during the playoffs, Embiid was asked about his relationship with Daryl Morey during the series against the Celtics, and he avoided the Morey part of the question altogether and focused his answer on the Celtics.

So if there is any substance to Embiid’s friction with the front office, a change at the top with Morey being replaced could restore peace in Philadelphia. But until the organization officially confirms it, everything is up in the air for the 76ers.