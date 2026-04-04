Joel Embiid Was Pissed At 76ers After Finding Out Online He Wouldn’t Play vs. Wizards

Joel Embiid returned from a one-game absence and helped the Philadelphia 76ers take down the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-103 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday. Embiid had been ruled out of Wednesday’s 153-131 win over the Washington Wizards with an illness, something he wasn’t too happy about.

Embiid had taken to X to voice his frustrations before the Wizards game, and he was asked about missing the contest in his media session after this win over the Timberwolves.

“I was pissed off,” Embiid said. “I wanted to play basketball. I wasn’t allowed to play basketball, so I think this is more of a question of Daryl Morey and whoever makes the decisions. I think going to Miami, I was pretty sick, but I understood how important the game was, and I still want to give us a chance to go out and try to do something because of how important the game was.

“And same thing, I felt a little bit better going into Washington, definitely much better than I felt against Miami,” Embiid continued. “I woke up, didn’t sleep, didn’t sleep until probably like five in the morning or six. So, with that, couldn’t make it to shootaround. And then after that, I found out online that I wasn’t playing that night. So that kind of caught me off guard, and that pissed me off.

“But then again, I guess they make the decisions,” Embiid added. “So it doesn’t matter what I think or not. I just got to follow. But to answer your question, that’s more of a question for Daryl and them… I don’t know what’s going on. I just want to play basketball.”

Joel Embiid was asked about why he didn’t play against Washington on Wednesday. He did not hold back. “I was pissed off. I wanted to play basketball. I wasn’t allowed to play basketball. I think this is more of a question for Daryl Morey.” Full answer 👇 pic.twitter.com/klleKW9NUy — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) April 4, 2026

All certainly isn’t well in Philadelphia at the moment. 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has faced a fair bit of criticism in recent times, and it appears Embiid isn’t his biggest fan at the moment, either. That doesn’t bode well for the executive.

Embiid had played through illness in the 119-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday. He was expecting to do the same against the Wizards and initially wasn’t on the injury report. Then, to his surprise, he found out on X on the day of the game that he had been ruled out.

“Must be APRIL FOOLS joke???? Played against Miami in the same conditions and I’m planning to play tonight!!!”

Must be APRIL FOOLS joke???? Played against Miami in the same conditions and I’m planning to play tonight!!! #SweatItOut https://t.co/EAMq2679u2 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2026

This did come across as some sort of April Fool’s joke. A few hours after putting up that post on X, Embiid sent out another.

“I guess they won’t let me play basketball!!”

76ers head coach Nick Nurse had shared before the Wizards game that Embiid had missed their film session and that he was feeling ill. It appears the seven-time All-Star still wanted to play, but they held him out.

Embiid has only managed to play in 37 games this season, and it’s understandable that he was upset about not getting to play when he wanted to. The 32-year-old had also just returned from a 13-game absence due to a strained right oblique on March 25.

Interestingly enough, Embiid was listed as doubtful for this game against the Timberwolves as well. He was eventually cleared and finished with 19 points (6-17 FG), 13 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks.

The 76ers improved to 43-34 with this win over the Timberwolves and remain sixth in the Eastern Conference. They’ll take on the Detroit Pistons next at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday at 7 PM ET.