Knicks Player Ratings: Anunoby Explodes For 31 As Knicks Completely Dominate Bulls

The New York Knicks led by as much as 47 points as they earned a blowout win against the Chicago Bulls, 136-96.

Eddie Bitar
6 Min Read
Jalen Brunson OG Anunoby

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: USA Today Sports - Imagn

The New York Knicks dominated the Chicago Bulls as they completely took them apart piece by piece. From the opening stretch, the Knicks dictated everything, and Chicago never found a counter.

By halftime, the gap already felt insurmountable. By the fourth quarter, it was just about the final margin, an ugly 136-96.

What stood out most was how easily the Knicks scored. New York owned the glass, moved the ball with purpose, and turned defense into easy offense all night.

This wasn’t a hot-shooting fluke. This was the Knicks at their best, and Knicks fans hope they can keep up this level of play as the playoffs approach.

 

OG Anunoby: A+

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 9-15 FG, 7-10 3-PT FG, 6-6 FT, 31 MIN

This felt like one of those nights where everything OG Anunoby touched turned into points. Seven threes, no hesitation, no wasted motion. What made it even more dangerous was how within the flow it all came; no forced looks, just perfect timing and spacing. When he’s shooting like this, the entire offense opens up.

 

Mitchell Robinson: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 7-7 FG, 3-4 FT, 23 MIN

Robinson did exactly what was needed of him. He was the reason for every rebound. He was extremely active on the defensive end and also scored every point with his paint touches. He dictated the game without needing a scripted offense.

 

Jalen Brunson: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 10 AST, 2 TOV, 6-13 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 30 MIN

Jalen Brunson did not need to score a lot himself, and he showed control of the game by settling everyone, allowing each to get their points. Ten assists show steady decision-making and full control of the game.

 

Josh Hart: A-

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 3-5 FG, 1-2 FT, 28 MIN

Josh Hart’s impact doesn’t always scream off the stat sheet, but you feel it every possession. Rebounding, pushing the pace, making the extra pass – he filled in all the gaps.

 

Mikal Bridges: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 4-12 FG, 0-5 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 23 MIN

Mikal Bridges had a quieter night scoring-wise, especially from deep, but stayed composed and contributed within the flow. Not his sharpest outing, but far from a negative.

 

Jeremy Sochan: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2-2 FG, 3-4 FT, 17 MIN

Sochan brought energy the moment he checked in. Efficient scoring, physical rebounding, and defensive activity – exactly what you want from a bench spark.

 

Jordan Clarkson: B

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 9 MIN

Jordan did not have to score a lot to fulfill his task and make a positive impact. His ability to facilitate the ball was great and he made a difference in keeping the offense steady with the second unit.

 

Landry Shamet: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3-7 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 13 MIN

Shamet did his job of spacing the floor and hitting some open shots. They didn’t ask him to do too much and he didn’t complicate things. Clean minutes.

 

Miles McBride: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2-4 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 13 MIN

McBride played with pace and confidence. Hit shots, defended well, and kept the energy up.

 

Jose Alvarado: B

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 3 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 12 MIN

Jose Alvarado brought his usual chaos in a good way. Active hands, disruptive defense, and constant pressure on the ball.

 

Tyler Kolek: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 3-6 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 12 MIN

Kolek looked comfortable running the offense. Knocked down shots and played under control.

 

Pacome Dadiet: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 2-5 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 10 MIN

Showed flashes, but still finding consistency.

 

Mohamed Diawara: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 12 MIN

Solid, steady minutes without forcing anything.

 

Ariel Hukporti: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2-2 FG, 2-2 FT, 8 MIN

Did his job inside – efficient and physical in limited action.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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