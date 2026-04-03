Celtics Dominate And Embarrass Bucks In Complete 32-Point Blowout; 5 Key Takeaways

The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks, but they also dismantled them with overwhelming execution. From the opening minutes, Boston set the tone and never looked back, leading for the entire game and building a lead that ballooned to 35 at its peak.

This was the kind of performance that reflects a team operating at full capacity. Elite ball movement, dominant interior control, and efficient shot-making turned this into a non-competitive game early. Milwaukee had no answers, and more importantly, no resistance.

The Celtics mean business as the playoffs approach, and based on their performance tonight, we should look out. Here are tonight’s five key takeaways.

1. Jayson Tatum At His Best

Jayson Tatum delivered a complete performance that went far beyond scoring. He finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, flirting with a triple-double while controlling the tempo of the game from start to finish.

What stood out most was his decision-making. Tatum consistently made the right read – whether it was attacking mismatches, kicking out to shooters, or pushing the pace in transition. Boston finished with 33 assists as a team, and Tatum was the engine behind that fluidity.

Add in three steals and a +30 plus-minus, and it becomes clear: Tatum is back. He essentially dictated how the game was played.

2. Boston’s Starting Five Was Outstanding

Every Celtics starter scored in double figures, and each one imposed their will in different ways. Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 26 points, attacking downhill and getting to the line (10-11 FT) with ease.

Derrick White added 17 points and knocked down 5-9 from three, while Sam Hauser chipped in 13 points on 5-6 shooting, spacing the floor perfectly. Meanwhile, Neemias Queta dominated inside with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks on an ultra-efficient 8-11 shooting.

Boston’s starting group combined for 98 points and completely outclassed Milwaukee’s unit on both ends. Every matchup tilted in Boston’s favor, and it showed.

3. Paint Domination Set The Tone

The Celtics controlled the interior in a way that completely broke Milwaukee’s defense. Boston outscored the Bucks 56-22 in the paint, a staggering gap that speaks to physical dominance and execution.

Neemias Queta was at the center of it, finishing efficiently around the rim and protecting it defensively. Boston also grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, creating second-chance opportunities that further widened the gap.

On the other side, Myles Turner and Milwaukee’s frontcourt couldn’t establish any presence. The Bucks managed just one point in the paint from Turner and struggled to generate any consistent interior offense all night.

4. Bucks’ Offense Was Completely Disjointed

Milwaukee shot just 42.2% from the field despite hitting a respectable 44.7% from three (21-47). That alone highlights the issue – they relied heavily on perimeter shooting because they couldn’t create anything inside.

Ousmane Dieng went 4-15 from the field, while multiple players struggled to find rhythm. Even productive outings from AJ Green (15 points, 5 threes) and Kyle Kuzma (14 points) came within the flow of a broken offense.

The Bucks also committed 13 turnovers, which Boston converted into 15 points. Without consistent scoring inside or efficient half-court execution, Milwaukee never had a chance to apply pressure.

5. Boston Played Championship-Level Ball

The level of focus and confidence they brought to this game was on another level. Boston controlled every aspect of the game, shooting 56.2% overall, 45.9% from deep, 84.2% at the charity stripe. Three solid shooting performances helped Boston dominate the game.

Milwaukee had a 48-30 rebound differential in their favor and only 9 turnovers to their name. The pace of play was completely dictated from the first minute to the last. The game was a comprehensive package and a clear message to the opposition. Boston has a lot to be praised for this season.