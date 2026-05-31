Cason Wallace Says Money Is Not His Motivation Amid Thunder Contract Uncertainty

The Oklahoma City Thunder‘s reign at the top came to an end after being eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. While losing is an inevitable part of the process, this offseason comes with considerable uncertainty, especially for players like Cason Wallace.

With several players engaging in contract negotiations this offseason, the Thunder are likely to face some obstacles in retaining key pieces. Thunder guard Cason Wallace is expected to be among these. However, during his end-of-season interview, Wallace revealed that he wouldn’t be focused on the money this summer.

“I’m not money-driven,” Wallace stated. “I want to compete. That’s the main focus of things. So, whether I get paid this summer or not, [I’m] gonna get better. Because that’s what I have to do to stay in this league.”

Wallace’s outlook seems quite straightforward. Even though money is a motivating factor for many players, and validly so, maintaining an emphasis on improving and making the most of every opportunity to compete seems to be a more promising perspective.

Earlier in the interview, Cason Wallace also shed light on his improvement this season, noting:

“Confidence was higher than at the start of the season. Physically felt better. Mentally, I noticed how my game got better as the season went.”

“You have a role, and you do it so many games, and then you get asked to do something different. It’s just like another challenge to take on,” he continued. “So, it’s always fun to be able to challenge myself and go compete at the highest level.”

Cason Wallace was certainly among the bright sparks for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. Although he averaged fewer minutes per game in the regular season compared to the 2024-25 season (27.6 minutes per game), he saw an uptick in production, posting 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game on 43.2% shooting from the field and 35.1% from three-point range.

In Jalen Williams’ absence, Wallace stepped up to the plate as a reliable two-way threat, drawing on the toughest defensive assignments along with Lu Dort and delivering favorable results.

On a more impressive note, Cason Wallace only got better once the postseason began. Although his scoring remained the same (8.6 PTS), he averaged 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting a noteworthy 48.4% from three-point range.

For all intents and purposes, Cason Wallace was among OKC’s best performers in the playoffs. Having grown in stature as a rotation piece, there is good reason to believe that the guard is also deserving of a new contract. Unfortunately, this may not be as simple.

Currently, the Thunder retain the right to exercise Wallace’s $7.4 million team option this offseason. While accepting this would ensure he remains with the team, it would also imply that his contract would be on the active payroll.

Unlike previous seasons, OKC does not have the luxury of cap flexibility this year. With contract extensions for Chet Holmgren ($41.5) and Jalen Williams ($41.5) coming into play, the Thunder’s total salary of $250.5 million is well above the salary cap of $165 million and the expected tax limit of $210 million.

Thus, the Thunder may be forced to shed salary this summer, and one way of doing so is by offloading contracts to avoid breaking up the core. This could potentially see players like Lu Dort ($18.2 million) and Isaiah Hartenstein ($28.5 million), both of whom the Thunder has team options on, on the way out.

While Cason Wallace has demonstrated a commitment to play for the Thunder, the circumstances don’t seem to favor him staying with the team. While he may have value as an asset, especially if Dort is headed out, OKC may be forced to make some tough decisions this summer.