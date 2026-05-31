The 2026 NBA Finals give this list a fresh update. The Knicks are back on the biggest stage for the first time since 1999, and they will face the same opponent they saw back then: the Spurs. The difference is that both franchises enter this series from very different places.

The Knicks are trying to end a title drought that goes back to 1973. The Spurs are trying to win their first championship of the Victor Wembanyama era and add another chapter to a franchise that already owned a long run of Finals success under Tim Duncan.

That matchup also makes this a good time to look around the whole league. Some teams have been regular Finals names in the modern era. The Celtics, Lakers, Warriors, Heat, and Cavaliers have all played deep into June many times over the years. Others have been waiting for a long time. Some still have never made it.

Here is every NBA team’s last NBA Finals appearance.

Atlanta Hawks – 1961

NBA Finals Result: Hawks vs. Celtics 1-4

The Hawks’ last NBA Finals appearance came in 1961, before the franchise moved to Atlanta. They were still the St. Louis Hawks, and they faced the Celtics in a Finals matchup that looked very different from the modern NBA.

The Hawks lost the series 4-1. Boston was already building one of the strongest dynasties in league history, led by Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, and a deep defensive group. The Hawks still had Bob Pettit, one of the best players of his era, but they did not have enough to beat the Celtics over a full series.

The Hawks have not been back to the Finals in more than six decades. They had strong teams after the move to Atlanta, including the Dominique Wilkins years and the 60-win 2014-15 team, but none of those groups reached the final round.

That makes the Hawks one of the longest Finals droughts in the league.

Boston Celtics – 2024

NBA Finals Result: Celtics vs. Mavericks 4-1

The Celtics’ last NBA Finals appearance came in 2024, and they finished the job. They beat the Mavericks 4-1 and won their 18th championship, breaking their tie with the Lakers for the most titles in NBA history.

This was not a surprise run. The Celtics were the best team in the regular season, finishing 64-18, and they had the league’s strongest overall profile. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford gave them elite two-way balance. They had shooting, defense, size, and multiple ball-handlers.

Brown won Finals MVP after putting up 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the series. Tatum also had a strong Finals and closed Game 5 with 31 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds.

The Celtics had lost the 2022 Finals to the Warriors and had fallen short several times with the Tatum-Brown core. The 2024 title changed that whole story. It turned a talented era into a championship era and gave the Celtics their first title since 2008.

Brooklyn Nets – 2003

NBA Finals Result: Nets vs. Spurs 2-4

The Nets’ last NBA Finals appearance came in 2003, when the franchise was still the New Jersey Nets. It was their second straight trip to the Finals, but they lost to the Spurs in six games.

Jason Kidd was the face of that team. He gave the Nets elite passing, transition offense, rebounding from the guard spot, and defensive pressure. Kenyon Martin gave them athletic frontcourt play, Richard Jefferson added wing scoring, and Kerry Kittles helped as a shooter and defender.

The Nets were very good in the East, but the Finals were a different level. Tim Duncan controlled the series for the Spurs and won Finals MVP after putting up 24.2 points, 17.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. That size and interior control were too much for the Nets.

The 2003 Finals also came right before the East started changing. The Pistons, Heat, Celtics, Cavaliers, and later the Raptors became the main Finals teams from the conference. The Nets have had famous rosters since then, including the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden era, but they have not returned to the Finals.

Charlotte Hornets – Never

The Hornets have never reached the NBA Finals. That is the clean answer.

The franchise has had good players and some good teams, but never a real Finals breakthrough. The early Hornets had names like Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning, Glen Rice, Muggsy Bogues, and Dell Curry. They were popular and competitive, but they never made it past the second round.

The Bobcats era also did not come close. Those teams were mostly rebuilding or fighting just to make the playoffs. The Hornets have had some better individual talent in recent years with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and other young pieces, but the franchise still has not built a team strong enough to reach the East Finals, never mind the NBA Finals.

Chicago Bulls – 1998

NBA Finals Result: Bulls vs. Jazz 4-2

The Bulls’ last NBA Finals appearance came in 1998, and it was the end of the Michael Jordan dynasty. The Bulls beat the Jazz 4-2 and won their sixth championship in eight seasons.

Jordan won Finals MVP after putting up 33.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Scottie Pippen was still the second star, Dennis Rodman handled rebounding and physical defense, and Phil Jackson managed the final run of a group that was close to breaking apart.

The series is remembered mostly for Game 6. The Bulls won 87-86, and Jordan hit the final shot with 5.2 seconds left. That basket became the last image of his Bulls career. It was not just another title. It was the final scene of the most famous run in modern NBA history.

Since then, the Bulls have not returned to the Finals. They had good moments after Jordan, especially with Derrick Rose and the 2010-11 team that won 62 games, but injuries and playoff losses stopped that era from reaching the final round.

The Bulls’ last Finals appearance is still tied to their last championship and the end of their dynasty.

Cleveland Cavaliers – 2018

NBA Finals Result: Cavaliers vs. Warriors 0-4

By 2018, the Cavaliers were already running on LeBron James’ greatness more than roster balance. Kyrie Irving was gone, the team had been remade during the season, and James had to drag the offense through the East with one of the biggest playoff workloads of his career.

That run still got the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year, but the Warriors were too strong. The series ended in a 4-0 sweep, with Golden State winning its second straight title.

Game 1 was the closest the Cavaliers came to changing the tone. James finished with 51 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, but the Cavaliers lost in overtime after a late missed free throw from George Hill and the famous J.R. Smith mistake. After that, the gap between the teams became too large.

Kevin Durant won Finals MVP after putting up 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green gave the Warriors too much around him.

That Finals became the final chapter of James’ second Cavaliers run. He left for the Lakers that summer, and the franchise moved into a rebuild.

Dallas Mavericks – 2024

NBA Finals Result: Mavericks vs. Celtics 1-4

The 2024 Mavericks were not a Finals team on paper. They entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, then beat the Clippers, Thunder, and Timberwolves behind Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and a much better defensive frontcourt after the trade deadline.

That run was real, but the Finals exposed the difference between a strong playoff surge and the best team in the league. The Celtics beat the Mavericks 4-1 and controlled most of the series with size, shooting, and perimeter defense.

Doncic still carried a massive load. He led the 2024 postseason in total points, rebounds, and assists, and his shot creation kept the Mavericks alive through the West. But against the Celtics, the spacing and secondary creation were not enough. Irving also had a difficult series against his former team, especially on the road.

For the Mavericks, 2024 still proved Doncic could lead a team to the Finals. It just also showed the roster still needed more.

Denver Nuggets – 2023

NBA Finals Result: Nuggets vs. Heat 4-1

The Nuggets’ first championship did not feel random, lucky, or matchup-based. They were the best team in the West, they had the best player in the playoffs, and they played the most stable half-court basketball of the 2023 postseason.

Nikola Jokic controlled the Finals against the Heat and won Finals MVP with 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. The Heat tried single coverage, help, zone looks, and smaller lineups, but none of it changed the main problem. Jokic always found the correct play.

Jamal Murray gave the Nuggets a second creator who could score in late-clock moments and punish traps in the two-man game. Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, and Christian Braun filled the rest of the rotation with size, shooting, defense, and transition energy.

The Heat were tough and organized, but they did not have enough scoring. The Nuggets won the series 4-1 and closed Game 5 at home. That 2023 title changed the franchise. The Nuggets were no longer just a good Jokic team. They became champions for the first time.

Detroit Pistons – 2005

NBA Finals Result: Pistons vs. Spurs 3-4

One year after winning the 2004 championship, the Pistons came very close to repeating. They returned to the Finals with the same core, the same defensive identity, and the same belief that balance could beat star power.

This time, the matchup was the Spurs. It became a seven-game series built around defense, physical play, and half-court execution. The Pistons had Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince, Rasheed Wallace, and Ben Wallace. They did not have a 30-point scorer, but they had five starters who understood their roles.

The swing game was Game 5. Robert Horry hit a huge three in overtime to give the Spurs a 96-95 win. The Pistons answered by winning Game 6 on the road, but Game 7 went to the Spurs, 81-74.

Tim Duncan won Finals MVP after putting up 20.6 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.

The Pistons stayed competitive after that, but 2005 was the last Finals run for that core. It was also the last time the franchise reached the league’s biggest stage.

Golden State Warriors – 2022

NBA Finals Result: Warriors vs. Celtics 4-2

The 2022 Warriors title was the comeback chapter of the dynasty. After Kevin Durant left, Klay Thompson missed two full seasons with major injuries, and the team spent two years away from the Finals, there were real questions about whether that era was finished.

Stephen Curry answered all of it. He led the Warriors past the Celtics in six games and won his first Finals MVP with 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. His biggest game came in Game 4, when he had 43 points and 10 rebounds to tie the series 2-2.

The Warriors still had Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green, but this was not just a nostalgia title. Andrew Wiggins defended Jayson Tatum and rebounded at a high level. Jordan Poole gave them bench scoring. Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, and Otto Porter Jr. all had real roles.

The Celtics had size, defense, and two stars with Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but turnovers hurt them all series. The Warriors punished those mistakes and closed the series on the road in Game 6.

Houston Rockets – 1995

NBA Finals Result: Rockets vs. Magic 4-0

The Rockets were a surprising champion in 1995. They went 47-35 in the regular season, entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed, and still won the title. That remains one of the strangest title shots in league history.

The Finals were not close. The Rockets swept the Magic 4-0 and won their second straight championship. Hakeem Olajuwon won Finals MVP after putting up 32.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. That is the whole story in one stat line. The Magic had Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway, but Olajuwon controlled the series.

The Rockets also had Clyde Drexler, Robert Horry, Sam Cassell, Kenny Smith, and Mario Elie around Olajuwon. They were not deep like a modern contender, but they had shot-making, experience, and one of the best playoff bigs ever.

This was the last Finals appearance for the Rockets. They have had strong seasons since then, especially during the James Harden era, but they have not reached the final round again.

Indiana Pacers – 2025

NBA Finals Result: Pacers vs. Thunder 3-4

The Pacers came very close to their first NBA championship in 2025. They pushed the Thunder to Game 7, but lost the series 4-3 after a 103-91 defeat in the final game.

The series turned in the worst possible way for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the first quarter of Game 7 and could not return. He had already made three threes before going down, and the Pacers still led 48-47 at halftime. Without him, the offense had fewer answers in the second half.

Pascal Siakam was the Pacers’ top scorer in the series at 19.3 points per game. He also led them with 7.7 rebounds per game. That shows how much the team had to win by balance instead of one superstar scorer. The Pacers had passing, pace, depth, and late-game shot-making, but the Thunder had the best player in the series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won Finals MVP after putting up 30.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. In Game 7, he finished with 29 points and 12 assists.

For the Pacers, 2025 was still a major franchise run. It was their first Finals appearance since 2000 and their closest real title chance.

Los Angeles Clippers – Never

The Clippers have never reached the NBA Finals. Their deepest run came in 2021, when they made the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.

That team went 47-25 in the regular season and finished fourth in the West. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George gave the Clippers two star wings, but Leonard tore his right ACL during the second round and missed the conference finals. That changed the ceiling of the run.

Without Leonard, the Clippers still pushed the Suns to six games. George carried a major workload. Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann, and Patrick Beverley all had roles, but the roster was playing without its best player.

The Clippers lost the series 4-2. They won Games 3 and 5, but dropped Game 6 by 27 points. The Suns moved on to the Finals, while the Clippers stayed in the “never made it” group.

Los Angeles Lakers – 2020

NBA Finals Result: Lakers vs. Heat 4-2

The Lakers’ 2020 title came inside the bubble, but the basketball case was simple. They were the No. 1 seed in the West at 52-19, had the third-best defensive rating in the league, and had two top-end stars playing at a championship level.

The Lakers beat the Heat 4-2 in the Finals. LeBron James won Finals MVP with 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game. He controlled the series as a scorer, passer, and matchup target. Anthony Davis gave the Lakers elite defense, rim protection, and scoring efficiency next to him.

The Lakers also had a strong defensive rotation. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Danny Green, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, and Markieff Morris all gave them specific playoff minutes. The roster was not built around heavy shooting volume. It was built around size, defense, transition, and James-Davis pressure.

Jimmy Butler had a huge series for the Heat, including a 40-point triple-double in Game 3 and 35 points in Game 5. But the Lakers had too much size and too much top-end talent.

That was the Lakers’ 17th championship and their last Finals appearance.

Memphis Grizzlies – Never

The Grizzlies have never reached the NBA Finals. Their best run came in 2013, when the Grit and Grind group made the Western Conference Finals.

That team went 56-26 in the regular season and had the second-best defensive rating in the league. Marc Gasol won Defensive Player of the Year. Mike Conley ran the offense. Zach Randolph gave them interior scoring and rebounding. Tony Allen gave them elite perimeter defense.

The Grizzlies beat the Clippers 4-2 in the first round and then beat the Thunder 4-1 in the second round. The Thunder did not have Russell Westbrook in that series because of a knee injury, but the Grizzlies still had to execute. Their defense and half-court style were hard to play against.

The conference finals were a different level. The Spurs swept the Grizzlies 4-0. They defended well enough in parts, but they did not have enough shot creation. That 2013 team is still the franchise’s deepest playoff run. The Grizzlies have had other strong groups since then, but they have not reached the Finals.

Miami Heat – 2023

NBA Finals Result: Heat vs. Nuggets 1-4

The Heat were an No. 8 seed in 2023, so just reaching the Finals was already unusual. They finished 44-38, survived the play-in, then beat the Bucks, Knicks, and Celtics to win the East.

The Finals were different. The Heat lost to the Nuggets 4-1 and never had enough scoring to match Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for a full series. Jimmy Butler was the main option, but he did not have the same scoring burst he had earlier in the playoffs.

The Heat won Game 2 on the road, but then lost three straight. Games 3 and 4 were controlled by the Nuggets, and Game 5 ended 94-89. The Heat defended well enough in parts, but their half-court offense did not have enough shot creation.

That was the Heat’s seventh Finals appearance and their second Finals trip in four seasons.

Milwaukee Bucks – 2021

NBA Finals Result: Bucks vs. Suns 4-2

The Bucks’ 2021 title run was built around Giannis Antetokounmpo at his physical peak. They finished 46-26 in the regular season, entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the East, and beat the Heat, Nets, Hawks, and Suns.

The Finals started badly. The Bucks lost the first two games, then won four straight. Antetokounmpo controlled the series with rim pressure, transition play, defense, and rebounding. He won Finals MVP with 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

Game 6 was the main moment. Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks in a 105-98 win. He also went 17-of-19 from the free-throw line, which was important because opponents had been attacking that part of his game all postseason.

Khris Middleton gave the Bucks late-game shot creation. Jrue Holiday added defense, passing, and one of the biggest plays of the series with his steal and alley-oop pass in Game 5. Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, and P.J. Tucker all had defined roles.

That championship ended a 50-year title drought for the Bucks. It is still their last Finals appearance.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Never

The Timberwolves have never reached the NBA Finals. Their best run came in 2004, when they made the Western Conference Finals behind Kevin Garnett.

That team went 58-24 and had one of the best regular-season profiles in the league. The Timberwolves ranked fifth in offensive rating, sixth in defensive rating, and fourth in net rating. Garnett won MVP after posting 24.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game.

The Timberwolves lost to the Lakers 4-2 in the WCF after winning Games 2 and 5, but they did not have enough guard depth to match against Kobe Bryant. The franchise has had strong teams since then, with two conference finals appearances in 2024 and 2025, but it still has not reached the Finals.

New Orleans Pelicans – Never

The Pelicans also never reached the NBA Finals. Not even the conference finals, which puts them in one of the smallest groups in the league.

Their closest run came in 2008, when the franchise was still called the Hornets. That team went 56-26 and earned the No. 2 seed in the West. Chris Paul was the main star, posting 21.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, and 2.7 steals per game in the regular season. David West added 20.6 points and 8.9 rebounds.

The Pelicans beat the Mavericks 4-1 in the first round. Then they took the Spurs to seven games in the second round. That was the closest the franchise has been to the conference finals.

Since then, the franchise has had Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and other talented players, but no Finals trip and no conference finals trip.

New York Knicks – 2026

NBA Finals Result: Knicks vs. Spurs TBD

The Knicks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. That alone changes the franchise’s modern history. For years, the Knicks were judged by playoff misses, short runs, roster mistakes, and one long title drought that still goes back to 1973.

The 2026 team changed the tone. The Knicks swept the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and entered the Finals on an 11-game playoff winning streak. Jalen Brunson won the Larry Bird Trophy as East Finals MVP after putting up 25.5 points and 7.8 assists per game in the series.

The Finals matchup is also direct franchise history. The Knicks also faced the Spurs in 1999 and lost that series 4-1. That was their last Finals appearance before this run.

Now the Knicks get another chance against the same franchise. The context is different, the roster is different, and the whole era is different. But the goal is the same: win the first championship since 1973.

Oklahoma City Thunder – 2025

NBA Finals Result: Thunder vs. Pacers 4-3

The Thunder won the 2025 NBA championship by beating the Pacers in seven games. It was their first title since the franchise moved to its current market and their first Finals appearance since 2012.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won Finals MVP after posting 30.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. In Game 7, he had 29 points and 12 assists in a 103-91 win. The Thunder also got major value from Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Luguentz Dort, and Cason Wallace across the series.

The Pacers lost Tyrese Haliburton early in Game 7, and that changed the game. Still, the Thunder finished the job with defense, depth, and the best player in the series. That title made them one of the youngest championship teams in league history.

Orlando Magic – 2009

NBA Finals Result: Magic vs. Lakers 1-4

The Magic reached the Finals in 2009 after a 59-23 regular season and a strong East playoff run. Dwight Howard was the center of everything. He won Defensive Player of the Year that season and led the team with size, rebounding, blocks, and rim pressure.

The Magic lost to the Lakers 4-1. Howard had 15.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game in the series, but the offense did not have enough consistent shot creation. Hedo Turkoglu, Rashard Lewis, and Jameer Nelson gave the Magic spacing and secondary scoring, but it was not enough.

Kobe Bryant won Finals MVP with 32.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. The Magic won Game 3, but dropped the other four games. That is still their most recent Finals appearance.

Philadelphia 76ers – 2001

NBA Finals Result: 76ers vs. Lakers 1-4

The 76ers reached the 2001 Finals behind Allen Iverson, the league MVP that season. That team was built around Iverson’s scoring, strong defense, and role players who fit specific jobs, as Dikembe Mutombo was still one of the most intimidating rim protectors in the league.

The 76ers lost to the Lakers 4-1, but they gave that Lakers team its only loss of the entire 2001 playoff run. Iverson had 48 points, five rebounds, six assists, and five steals in Game 1, and the 76ers won 107-101 in overtime.

After that, the Lakers won four straight. Shaquille O’Neal won Finals MVP with 33.0 points, 15.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. The 76ers have had other strong teams since then, especially in the Joel Embiid era, but they have not returned to the Finals.

Phoenix Suns – 2021

NBA Finals Result: Suns vs. Bucks 2-4

The Suns came close to their first championship in 2021. They finished 51-21, reached the Finals behind Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, and opened the series with two straight wins.

The Bucks then won four straight. Giannis Antetokounmpo controlled the series with 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. Game 6 was the main swing point, with Antetokounmpo finishing with 50 points in a 105-98 closeout win.

Booker gave the Suns major scoring, including back-to-back 40-point games in the series, and Paul gave them control at point guard. But the Suns could not slow Antetokounmpo enough, and their 2-0 lead disappeared. That remains their last Finals appearance.

Portland Trail Blazers – 1992

NBA Finals Result: Trail Blazers vs. Bulls 2-4

The Trail Blazers reached the 1992 NBA Finals with Clyde Drexler as their top star. They went 57-25 in the regular season and had one of the best records in the West.

The Finals ended in six games against the Bulls. Michael Jordan won Finals MVP after putting up 35.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. Drexler had 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, but the Trail Blazers did not have enough to beat Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

The Trail Blazers won Games 2 and 4, but lost Games 5 and 6. Game 6 ended 97-93, with the Bulls closing the series. The Trail Blazers have had several good teams since then, but they have not been back to the Finals.

Sacramento Kings – 1951

NBA Finals Result: Kings vs. Knicks 4-3

The Kings’ last Finals appearance came before the franchise had its current name. They were still the Royals in 1951, and they won the championship by beating the Knicks in seven games.

The series went the full distance. The Royals won Game 7, 79-75, and finished the series 4-3. That is still the only championship in franchise history. The Kings have had good teams since then, especially the early-2000s group, but they have not reached the Finals again.

San Antonio Spurs – 2026

NBA Finals Result: Spurs vs. Knicks TBD

The Spurs are back in the Finals for the first time since 2014. They beat the Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals and ended the Thunder’s title defense.

Victor Wembanyama had 22 points and seven rebounds in Game 7 and was named Western Conference Finals MVP. Julian Champagnie hit six threes, and the Spurs survived even after Wembanyama got into foul trouble late. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points and nine assists, but the Thunder did not have Jalen Williams because of a hamstring injury.

Before this run, the Spurs’ last Finals appearance was 2014, when they beat the Heat 4-1. Kawhi Leonard won Finals MVP that year with 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. Now the Spurs are back with a very different core.

Toronto Raptors – 2019

NBA Finals Result: Raptors vs. Warriors 4-2

The Raptors’ only Finals appearance ended with their only championship. They beat the Warriors 4-2 in 2019 and closed the series with a 114-110 win in Game 6.

Kawhi Leonard won Finals MVP with 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet, Danny Green, and Norman Powell all had real roles around him. The Raptors had defense, size, shooting, and enough half-court shot creation.

The Warriors dealt with major injuries. Kevin Durant returned in Game 5 but tore his Achilles. Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 after scoring 30 points. The Raptors still had to finish the series, and they did. That title remains the biggest moment in franchise history.

Utah Jazz – 1998

NBA Finals Result: Jazz vs. Bulls 2-4

The Jazz reached the Finals in back-to-back years, but both trips ended against the Bulls. Their last appearance came in 1998, when they lost the series 4-2.

Karl Malone had 25.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in the series. John Stockton added 9.7 points and 8.7 assists. The Jazz had the No. 1 seed, home-court advantage, and a veteran team built around pick-and-roll execution, but they still could not get past Michael Jordan.

Jordan won Finals MVP with 33.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Game 6 ended 87-86, with Jordan hitting the final shot. The Jazz have not been back to the Finals since.

Washington Wizards – 1979

NBA Finals Result: Wizards vs. SuperSonics 1-4

The Wizards’ last Finals appearance came in 1979, when the franchise was still called the Bullets. They were the defending champions, but they lost the rematch against the SuperSonics in five games.

The Bullets won Game 1 by two points, then lost four straight. Elvin Hayes had 20.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game in the series. Wes Unseld added 11.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, but the offense did not have enough to keep up.

Dennis Johnson won Finals MVP for the SuperSonics with 22.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. The Bullets had won the 1978 title, but 1979 was the last time the franchise reached the Finals.