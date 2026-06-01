Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Credits Spurs’ Defense; Explains Their Influence On His Offseason Plans

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs' defense their flowers for severely impacting his performance in the Western Conference Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half during game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half during game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, were eliminated in seven games from the Western Conference Finals last night following a 103-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 35-point night was not enough to carry the Thunder’s offense at home.

Tonight, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoke to the media in his end-of-season interview and added to his comments from after the game, where he credited the Spurs’ defense for keeping the pressure up on him and successfully guarding him in a lot of situations throughout the seven-game series.

He also indirectly mentioned Victor Wembanyama and claimed it was not impossible to score on the Spurs’ defense in his presence on the floor.

“Yeah, they’re obviously a really good defense. With a guy in their backline that’s a little bit different from everyone else’s. They funnel everything to him, and then he takes up a lot of space, which is pretty unique. A lot of teams can’t really do that,” said Gilgeous-Alexander while referring to Victor Wembanyama.

“I just think it’s a really good defense, and it’s not impossible to score on, but I just think it’s very different, and it’s very different from every other team in the league. So, it’s like it takes some getting used to and it takes some adjusting to, and yeah, they’re a really good defense, and it’s a little bit different to figure out.”

Going into the offseason, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked to explain if his plans differ in any way from what he did last season after winning a championship.

“I have a few more weeks on my hands, but that’s about it. Nothing else will really change. Like I said, I’ll regardless, I’ll watch the games that I struggled in, why I struggled, and figure out ways to be better, just like I did last year,” he said.

Subsequently, a reporter followed up with a question about whether this loss to the Spurs would influence his offseason plans.

“Yeah, it’s the bigger picture. But I mean, it’s no secret that the team had success guarding me. So yeah, a lot of those games will be watched to figure out how I can improve. For sure,” Gilgeous-Alexander said as he conceded that the loss to the Spurs will help him make necessary adjustments to his game in the offseason.

The Spurs successfully managed to do something that made Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring efficiency take a nearly 20% hit from where it was before.

From a player who was averaging 29.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 51.4% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point line in the playoffs, before this series, the Spurs successfully managed to be a thorn in his side throughout, forcing him to rethink decisions he usually takes smoothly without hesitation.

He ended the series averaging 25.9 points, 8.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.9% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point line, which was not typically characteristic of the reigning MVP.

While the Spurs are now headed to the NBA Finals, the Thunder begin preparation for their offseason. Do you think this Spurs-sized chip on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s shoulder will push him to come back stronger next season? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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