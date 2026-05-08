6 Non-Playoff Teams That Could Become Instant Contenders With A Blockbuster Trade

Not every rebuild needs five more years. Some teams miss the playoffs because they are young, injured, badly built, or one major player short. That does not always mean they are far away. In the NBA, one trade can change everything if the timing, star fit, and roster balance are right.

The hardest part is knowing which non-playoff teams are actually close. Some teams need a full reset. Others only need one serious move to change their status. A high-level scorer can fix a dead offense. A two-way wing can make a weak defense stable. A real center can give structure to a team with enough guards. A veteran creator can help a young roster stop playing without control late in games.

This is also the part of the league where front offices have to be aggressive. Draft picks are valuable, but they do not win playoff series by themselves. Cap space is useful, but only if it becomes a real player. Young cores can be exciting, but at some point, a team has to decide if it wants to keep waiting or start building like a contender.

These six teams are not playoff teams right now. But with the right blockbuster trade, each of them could jump fast and become a real problem in its conference.

The Pacers Add Another Near All-Star Piece

Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Indiana Pacers Receive: Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, 2028 first-round pick swap, 2030 first-round pick swap, 2033 first-round pick swap

This is the aggressive version of the Pacers’ offseason. They already made one big move by trading for Ivica Zubac before the deadline. That deal cost them Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks, and one second-round pick, but it gave them a big center next to Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Zubac averaged 14.4 points and 11.0 rebounds before the trade, so the Pacers already started building like a team that expects to win when Haliburton returns.

That is the main point. The Pacers were not a bad 19-63 team. Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals and missed the season, which made the year almost impossible to evaluate. He is now a full participant again, less than one year after surgery, after averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists in 2024-25 and 17.3 points and 8.6 assists during that playoff run. With Haliburton back, the Pacers should not think like a deep rebuilding team. They should think like a playoff team that got one rare draft gift.

The lottery part is why this can become dangerous. The Pacers have 14.0% odds at the No. 1 pick and 52.1% odds to land in the top four, according to the draft lottery page. A.J. Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer sit at the top of the mock, with Boozer projected to the Pacers at No. 2. If the Pacers walk out with Dybantsa, Boozer, or another top prospect, they can turn a lost season into a major roster reset without actually rebuilding.

That is where Trey Murphy III fits. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals this season while shooting 47.0% from the field, 37.9% from 3, and 88.6% from the line. He also made 3.2 threes per game on 8.6 attempts, with a 61.3% true shooting mark. That is not normal role-player production. That is a near All-Star wing profile.

A Haliburton-Murphy-Boozer-Siakam-Zubac lineup would have real balance. Haliburton controls the offense. Murphy gives elite movement shooting and wing scoring. Boozer would add size, rebounding, and frontcourt skill if the Pacers land him. Siakam gives playoff creation and pressure inside the arc. Zubac gives screens, rebounding, and rim protection.

The Pelicans get a strong return for Zion Williamson’s production. Toppin gives athletic frontcourt scoring. Nesmith gives defense and shooting on a good contract, while the 2028, 2030, and 2033 swaps add upside. It is still a hard sell because Murphy is young, expensive, and very productive. But if the Pelicans want to reset around picks, this is at least a serious framework.

For the Pacers, this is the type of move that says the tank year is over. Without Haliburton, losing made sense. With Haliburton back, Zubac already added, and a top prospect coming, the next step is not patience. It is getting one more wing who can score in a playoff series. Murphy would be that player.

A Major Big Man Lands In Charlotte With LaMelo Ball

Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks Receive: Miles Bridges, Josh Green, Grant Williams, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick swap

This is the type of move the Hornets should target in the offseason. Steve Popper of Newsday reported in January that the Knicks had discussed potential Karl-Anthony Towns trades with multiple teams, including the Hornets, Grizzlies, and Magic. That report is several months old now, and Towns’ playoff run has changed the tone around him, but the idea still makes sense as a framework.

The Hornets have LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and a large pile of draft assets. At this point, the Hornets hold 11 first-round picks and 14 second-round picks over the next seven years after their deadline moves. That is exactly the type of team that can make a call like this.

Karl-Anthony Towns would give Ball the best offensive big man he has ever played with. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists this season while shooting 50.1% from the field. He is also playing his best basketball of the year in the playoffs. Against the Hawks in the first round, he averaged 18.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. In the semifinals against the 76ers, he had 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists in only 20 minutes in Game 1, then 20 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in Game 2. The Knicks have started using him more as a passer, and the offense has looked much better because of it.

For the Hornets, the fit is simple. Ball needs a big man who can score without being spoon-fed, shoot from 3, pass from the elbows, and punish switches. Towns does all of that. A Ball-Knueppel-Miller-Towns core would be one of the best offensive builds among non-playoff teams right away. The defense would still be a question, but the Hornets cannot stay passive forever.

For the Knicks, this is not about giving up on a star for no reason. It is about turning one massive salary into three tradable contracts and several assets for a Giannis Antetokounmpo hunt. Towns is owed $57.1 million in 2026-27 and has a $61.0 million player option for 2027-28, with a 10.0% trade bonus that would have to be handled in the deal.

If the Knicks still want to chase Giannis later, this type of trade could help. It would not guarantee anything. But it would give them more draft capital and more medium salaries to redirect to the Bucks, instead of hoping the Bucks value Towns as the main return. That is the logic. The Hornets get the star big next to Ball. The Knicks get flexibility, contracts, and picks for a larger swing.

The Bulls Bring Anthony Davis Home To Fix The Defense

Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Chicago Bulls Receive: Anthony Davis

Washington Wizards Receive: Patrick Williams, Collin Sexton, Zach Collins, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick

This is a high-risk trade, but it is the kind of move the Bulls should study. They finished 31-51, missed the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years, fired Arturas Karnisovas, moved on from Marc Eversley, and hired Bryson Graham as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. That is not a small reset. That is a front office saying the old direction failed.

Anthony Davis would be the swing. He was traded to the Wizards in February after a short, strange run with the Mavericks, and his value is lower than it would be in a normal year because of health. Davis played only 20 games this season, averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 50.6% from the field. He also suffered ligament damage in his left hand and was later cleared only for limited individual on-court work.

That is the risk. Davis is 33, expensive, and has not been durable enough. He is owed $58.5 million in 2026-27 with a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. That contract can become a problem fast if the injuries continue. But this is also why the Bulls could have a chance. A healthy Davis is still one of the few bigs who can change a team’s defense by himself.

The fit is easy to see. Josh Giddey needs a vertical big man who can finish, screen, and cover defensive mistakes. Matas Buzelis needs a veteran frontcourt star next to him instead of being forced into too much too soon. Davis would give the Bulls rim protection, rebounding, post scoring, and a serious half-court option when the offense slows down.

For the Wizards, this is about assets and flexibility, with Davis potentially unhappy and looking for an exit already. Patrick Williams is still 24 and on a long-term deal. Collin Sexton and Zach Collins help with salary, and the real prize is two first-round picks. The Wizards are not close enough to keep waiting on Davis’ health.

For the Bulls, this would not be safe. But after years in the middle, safe has already failed. Davis would give them a real identity overnight: bigger, more defensive, and much harder to play against.

The Heat Go Full Risk With Kevin Durant

Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Miami Heat Receive: Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, Kel’el Ware, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick,

This is the most direct Heat move possible. It is not safe, but it is very Heat. They finished 43-39, lost in the play-in, and still have Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Norman Powell (UFA), and enough medium salaries to build a real trade. Staying in the middle makes little sense. Kevin Durant would give them the one thing they still do not have: a true half-court scorer who can win against elite playoff defense.

Durant is 37, so the risk is obvious. But the production is still elite. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists for the Rockets this season while shooting 52.0% from the field, 41.3% from 3, and 87.4% from the line. His true shooting was 64.1%. That is not fake star production. That is still one of the best shot-making profiles in the league.

The money is heavy, but workable. Durant signed a two-year, $90.0 million extension with the Rockets, with a $45.0 million average annual salary. Wiggins is owed $30.2 million in 2026-27, while Jovic jumps to $16.2 million on his extension. Those two salaries already get the framework near Durant’s number, and Ware adds young value with a low-cost center contract.

For the Rockets, this only happens if they decide Durant is too old for their timeline after another playoff failure. They still have a strong core, but the first-round loss to the Lakers exposed the need for younger, more durable pieces around Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard. Wiggins gives them a veteran wing. Jovic gives them a 22-year-old forward with size and shooting feel. Ware gives them a young center prospect. The picks make the deal serious.

For the Heat, this is a two-year title swing. Durant next to Adebayo gives Erik Spoelstra a real playoff frontcourt. Herro and Powell give shooting and guard scoring. Rozier can handle bench creation. The defense would still need work, and the age profile would be dangerous. But Durant would raise their ceiling right away.

This is not a patient move. It is a Pat Riley move. The Heat would be betting that two elite postseason scorers plus Adebayo’s defense can matter more than age, depth, and future picks. That is risky, but after a 10th-place season, risk may be the only path back to contention.

The Mavericks Give Cooper Flagg A Superstar Scorer With Devin Booker

Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns Receive: Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, 2026 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick (via Warriors), 2031 first-round pick swap

With Masai Ujiri on board as the new Mavericks General Manager, he would want to speed up the Cooper Flagg era. The team finished 26-56, missed the playoffs again, and hired Ujiri as team president after a season that showed how badly the franchise needed a new direction. Flagg was the clear reason for optimism, averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists as a rookie, but he cannot be asked to carry a broken roster by himself.

Devin Booker is not openly on the market, so this has to be framed carefully. This is not a trade request report. It is a logical blockbuster idea. Yossi Gozlan wrote that the Suns should seriously consider collecting draft picks and young talent by trading their best players, including Booker, because this version of the roster looks close to its ceiling. That is the window for the Mavericks. If the Suns decide to reset, Booker is the one player who can bring back real assets.

Booker would give the Mavericks the scorer Flagg needs next to him. He is still one of the best shot-makers in the league, and his 2026-27 salary is $57.1 million. That number is heavy, but the matching works with Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford going out. The Suns would save some money, get two useful frontcourt players, a veteran shooter, one first-round pick in 2026, the 2030 first-round pick via Warriors, and a 2031 swap.

For the Mavericks, the basketball idea is direct. Booker becomes the first scoring option. Flagg becomes the two-way forward who can attack without carrying every possession. Kyrie Irving, if healthy, gives them another elite guard creator. Dereck Lively II stays as the defensive center and rim runner. That is a real playoff core right away.

The risk is the price and the timeline. Booker is expensive, and the Mavericks would lose size with Washington and Gafford leaving. They would need cheap defensive forwards after the trade. But this is still the correct type of swing. Flagg is already good enough to build around now. Waiting too long would waste the early part of his contract. Booker would give the Mavericks a star scorer, a late-game option, and a real reason to think bigger than development.

The Warriors Finally Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Golden State Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski, 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick swap, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick

This is the biggest swing the Warriors can make before Stephen Curry’s window closes. They finished 37-45, entered the Play-In as the No. 10 seed, and lost to the Suns. Curry still averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, but he played only 43 games because of a right knee injury. At this stage, the Warriors cannot act like small fixes are enough. They either find another true superstar or accept that the title era is over.

The reporting has already connected them to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Marc Stein reported before the deadline that the Warriors believed they had a real chance if the Bucks decided to move him. He also noted that the Warriors made a strong pitch and that Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and multiple first-round picks were viewed as the core of a possible offer at the time. The problem was that the Bucks did not want Green’s contract and likely would have needed him rerouted to a third team.

That deadline version is gone because Kuminga was later moved to the Hawks in the Kristaps Porzingis deal. That leaves a summer structure built around Butler, Podziemski, and picks. That framework could work out with both teams receiving value: Warriors get Antetokounmpo, Bucks get Butler, Podziemski, and four first-round picks. The financial issue is a major issue, too: Antetokounmpo’s 2026-27 salary is $58.5 million, so Butler has to be the main matching salary unless the Warriors tear the rest of the roster apart.

For the Warriors, the basketball logic is obvious. Antetokounmpo averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field this season. Even in an injury-heavy year, he was still one of the most efficient high-volume scorers in the league. Put that rim pressure next to Curry’s shooting and the Warriors would have a real title-level offensive base again.

For the Bucks, this only happens if the relationship is finished. Shams Charania reported that the Bucks kept Giannis through the deadline after gauging offers, but later reporting described the situation as tense, with one team source saying the franchise felt its best player was “one foot in, one foot out.” Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam also said the team would work through the issue in the coming weeks and that, if Antetokounmpo plays elsewhere, the Bucks need “a lot of assets” before the draft.

This trade is risky for both sides. Butler is older and coming off a serious ACL injury. Podziemski is good, but not a franchise prospect. The picks are the real value. For the Warriors, the risk is worth it. Curry and Giannis would give them one last real title chance. Without that type of move, they are just trying to extend an era that already looks finished.