The Cleveland Cavaliers are still alive in the 2026 NBA playoffs, but how they perform over these next two games may very well decide their future for years to come.

After narrowly defeating the Toronto Raptors in round one, the Cavaliers are down 0-2 to the Detroit Pistons with all the momentum on the enemy’s side. As much as veteran shooting guard James Harden is getting the blame, star Donovan Mitchell is also taking some heat as the leader and face of the franchise. His situation is unclear if the Cavs don’t advance, but the Houston Rockets have already emerged as a leading trade destination if he were made available.

“The one thing they (the Rockets) do have, they’ve got assets. They’ve got the 2027 and 2029 Suns picks. They’ve got the 2029 Mavs pick. They’ve got a swap in 2027 with the Brooklyn Nets. They are loaded, and they’ve got their own picks moving forward,” reported ESPN’s Tim MacMaon. “So, if they want to make a blockbuster trade… and look, we’ll see what happens with the Cavaliers. If Donovan Mitchell’s available, that is a guy I could see the Rockets being aggressive about going after. I would be surprised if they’re aggressive to get Giannis (Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks).”

The 2025-26 season did not end how the Rockets expected. After adding Kevin Durant last summer, they were aiming to compete with the likes of the Thunder, Spurs, and Nuggets in the West. Instead, despite going 52-30 in the regular season, they got bounced in the first round by a Lakers team missing its two top scorers.

It’s hard to say whether things might have been different with Durant fully healthy, but victory would have been far from guaranteed. Even at full strength, this Rockets team is razor-thin in the backcourt, and they need some more offensive punch at the position to keep up with some of the more elite guard combos. While the Rockets have enough assets to chase someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell is arguably their best target, and he may be available if the Cavaliers don’t make things competitive in their current series.

A Rockets deal for Mitchell (who has two years and $103 million left on his contract) could go one of two ways. If Houston wants to keep Kevin Durant, they could offer a package that includes Dorian Finney-Smith, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, and Amen Thompson, along with a future draft pick. This deal allows them to keep both stars, even though it guts their supporting cast. The best option, however, would be giving up Durant to start fresh on a new team centered around Mitchell, Sengun, and Thompson/Smith.

Proposed Trade Details

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2030 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick

Houston Rockets Receive: Donovan Mitchell, Dennis Schroder

For the Cavaliers, it’s never ideal to give up your franchise player for a guy who’s on the wrong side of 30, but they are still in win-now mode, and Kevin Durant has shown that he can still deliver at a high level with averages of 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 52.0% shooting and 41.3% shooting from three in 2025-26. Most importantly, with two championships to his name, he has proven that he can elevate his game when the stakes are highest, something that Mitchell has historically struggled to do.

Even at 37 years old, Durant could easily replace Mitchell’s scoring, and his championship experience would only enhance his influence on a relatively inexperienced Cavaliers squad. Alongside Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and James Harden, he could help the Cavs reach a place they haven’t seen since the departure of LeBron James many years ago.

The scenario remains just a distant possibility, but things could change on a dime if the Cavaliers are swept in the East Semifinals. They’ve been underachieving in the playoffs for a while, and only a big shakeup like this could break them out of the cycle. Of course, for Houston, Mitchell would reset their timeline in a way no one else could.

At 29, he’s just starting his prime, and (despite his playoff shortcomings) he’s arguably the best player they could have that fits their younger identity. With averages of 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 48.3% shooting from the field and 36.4% shooting from three, Mitchell’s offensive game is undeniable, and he could be the piece that lifts the Rockets over the top.

For now, it’s all just a hypothetical, but you can’t rule anything out for two teams in increasingly desperate situations. Whether it’s a trade like this or something much less risky, we can expect these teams to be heavily active this summer as they scramble to tilt the balance of power in their favor.