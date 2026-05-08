Dirk Nowitzki And Steve Nash Laugh At Lakers’ Complaints About Referees

NBA legends find the irony in Lakers players complaining about the referees.

Nico Martinez
5 Min Read
NBA on Amazon studio analyst Steve Nash during the NBA Cup semifinals at T-Mobile Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent most of their second-round matchup just trying to understand the officiating. Things got bad enough in Game 1 on Tuesday, but they reached a whole new level in Game 2. That’s when the Lakers lost all their patience, going so far as to have a post-game meeting with the refs after the buzzer.

Clearly, the Lakers are frustrated on multiple fronts right now, and they feel as though the officiating has been less than accurate and fair. For NBA legends Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki, however, the situation is ironic. This is a team, after all, that has historically had a favorable whistle.

“The Lakers are the team that usually always wins the FT battle,” Nowitzki joked on NBA Prime. “This is a little new to them that they’re getting clobbered a lot. But you need to work the refs, you need to reposition yourself for the next game, and I think that’s just part of the playoffs.”

The Lakers are like the NBA’s unofficial golden child. As arguably the NBA’s most popular team, the Purple and Gold have it all: a premium location, an illustrious history, and a culture of greatness that demands excellence every single season. When they do well, the NBA does better, and almost everyone wants them to succeed. That’s one of the many reasons the Lakers are known for getting away with things other teams can’t.

Even so, their iconic reputation doesn’t seem to be making a difference in this Thunder series. After ranking in the top three in free throws in the regular season (26.8 attempts per game), they’ve been getting punked in the West Semifinals. Game 2 was the Lakers’ low point so far, as they committed 26 personal fouls, leading to 26 Thunder free throws. For a Lakers team that is used to winning the free-throw battle, this is something they are struggling to come to terms with.

Naturally, for four-time champion LeBron and company, the biggest problem is not the calls on their end. Rather, it’s the lack of calls against the Thunder. This is a team that’s known for foul-baiting, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in particular, knows how to manipulate the refs, and he’ll do anything to give his team an edge. In this case, both JJ Redick and LeBron James have accused OKC of grabbing their jerseys, and they want the referees to start punishing the Thunder for it. Ultimately, we won’t know until Game 3 how the officials will adjust, but nobody is feeling sorry for the Lakers right now.

Throughout history, the Lakers have always been blessed with good fortune and deep pockets. They’ve been the envy of teams for decades, empowered by their fans’ support, their long list of former stars, and the league office itself. Back in their playing days, both Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki had epic battles against the Lakers, and they knew more than anyone the advantages they had.

So, for them, it’s sheer irony to hear the Lakers complain about the refs, and they might even consider it Karma after years of being on the other side of it. What matters now for the Purple and Gold is not how loudly they complain, but how they adjust to the series at hand. So far, they don’t have an answer for the defending champions, and it’s causing the frustration to boil over from the inside out.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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