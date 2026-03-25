Jeff Teague Explains Why Pacers Should Draft Cam Boozer Over AJ Dybantsa

Jeff Teague laid out a case that goes beyond talent, and if you’re looking at the Indiana Pacers right now, it raises a real question about direction. On the Club 520 podcast, Teague explained why he believes the Pacers should take Cam Boozer over AJ Dybantsa in the 2026 NBA Draft.

At first, you might think this is simple. Take the best player available. Build from there. But the thing is, Teague isn’t looking at this like a vacuum. He’s looking at fit.

“Tyrese Haliburton is your star. AJ Dybantsa come, he’s not your star no more. Even though he’ll be a perennial All-Star, Tyrese Haliburton is a really good player. Cam Boozer fit the mode of blending in with our star. We have trouble in Indiana with outgoing big personalities.”

“You look at the Colts. Peyton Manning was a low personality. He just did his job. Was really good at his job. He became more popular after he retired. We started falling in love like, damn Peyton funny. You didn’t know that when Peyton played unless you was on his team. Same with Reggie Miller.”

“You didn’t know he had a personality in the locker room. Now, who he is is way different than when he played. Paul George was a low-key superstar. He ain’t do too much. He was low-key. We like that here. That’s our mode.”

Fair enough, you might say that’s outdated thinking. Talent should win out. But Teague pointed to recent examples to support his view. Bennedict Mathurin had clear upside, brought energy, confidence, a bit of edge, and still ended up being moved.

Not because he wasn’t good. Because he didn’t fully fit.

Now add context to where the Pacers are. They’re sitting at 16-56, dealing with a lost season after Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the Finals last year. Injuries across the roster made things worse. Pascal Siakam missed time. Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and TJ McConnell are all in and out.

The Pacers have the worst record, and because of that, they are locked into a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The odds matter here, too. They hold a 14.0% chance at the No. 1 pick, 13.4% at No. 2, 12.7% at No. 3, and 12.0% at No. 4.

So you’re not looking at a normal rebuild.

You’re looking at a team that collapsed due to circumstance and now has a chance to reset quickly with a top pick.

That changes the decision.

Because if Haliburton returns healthy, you’re not starting from zero. You’re trying to get back to contention. And in that situation, adding someone like Dybantsa, who might immediately become the focal point, could shift everything.

Teague even framed it bluntly. If AJ comes in, he’s the biggest star on the team right away. That’s not a small change. Boozer, on the other hand, gives you balance. A player who contributes at a high level, fits next to your lead guard, and grows within the structure instead of disrupting it.

Reports already suggest that if Indiana lands the No. 1 pick, they are expected to select Boozer. That lines up almost perfectly with what Teague is saying.

Still, it’s a risk either way. Because passing on the most talented player in the draft can come back to haunt you.

But Teague’s argument isn’t about who is better in isolation. It’s about what Indiana needs to become again.