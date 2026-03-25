Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena on Wednesday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers are 45-27 and fourth in the East, while the Heat are 38-34 and 10th. The Cavaliers are 23-13 at home, the Heat are 15-20 on the road, the Cavaliers are coming off a 136-131 win over the Magic last night, and the Heat are coming off a 136-111 loss to the Spurs on Monday.

These teams have split the season series so far. The Heat won 140-138 in overtime on November 10, and the Cavaliers answered with a 130-116 win two nights later.

Donovan Mitchell has put up 28.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, while James Harden has produced 24.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro has posted 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while Bam Adebayo has delivered 20.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

With the Cavaliers trying to protect home-court ground and the Heat trying to climb out of the bottom play-in line, this game carries real seeding weight.

Injury Report

Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen: Out (right knee tendinitis)

Craig Porter Jr.: Out (left groin strain)

Olivier Sarr: Out (G League two-way)

Max Strus: Out (left foot injury management)

Jaylon Tyson: Out (left great toe bone bruise)

Larry Nance Jr.: Questionable (illness)

Heat

Vladislav Goldin: Out (G League two-way)

Trevor Keels: Out (G League two-way)

Terry Rozier: Out (not with team)

Jahmir Young: Out (G League two-way)

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

The Cavaliers bring the stronger offensive base into this matchup. They score 119.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league, and post a 118.9 offensive rating, sixth overall. They also average 28.2 assists per game, eighth in the league, and hit 14.5 threes per game, seventh. That profile matters here because the Heat rely on structure and discipline defensively, and the best way to break that is sustained ball movement and multiple actions within the same possession.

The Cavaliers have also been more consistent recently. They have won four straight games and have been one of the more stable teams in conference play over the last stretch. That consistency shows up in execution late in games, especially at home, where they hold a 23-13 record.

There is also a shooting edge built into their numbers. The Cavaliers shoot 47.9% from the field and 36.0% from three, while ranking seventh in net rating at +4.3. Against a defense like the Heat, that level of efficiency forces rotations and creates second-side advantages. When the ball starts moving, the Cavaliers have enough spacing to punish help consistently.

Home context adds another layer. The Cavaliers have been strong at Rocket Arena, while the Heat have struggled more away from home at 15-20. In a game that is likely to tighten late, those margins tend to matter.

Why The Heat Have The Advantage

The Heat counter with a strong two-way profile that does not match their seed. They score 120.2 points per game, second in the league, and carry a 113.2 defensive rating, sixth overall. They also average 28.7 assists per game, sixth, which reflects a team that plays with structure and ball movement rather than isolation-heavy offense.

Rebounding is a key swing area. The Heat pull down 46.7 rebounds per game, third in the league, and that becomes even more important with Jarrett Allen out. If the Heat control the glass, they can limit second chances and dictate the pace of possessions.

They also take care of the ball. The Heat commit just 13.8 turnovers per game, seventh fewest in the league, while also generating 9.0 steals per game. That balance matters because it limits transition opportunities for the Cavaliers while creating some of their own.

The bench is another edge. The Heat get 42.9 points per game from their second unit, fifth in the league. That gives them a real chance to win the middle portions of the game, especially with the Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back and missing multiple rotation pieces.

X-Factors

Evan Mobley is the most important swing piece for the Cavaliers. He has put up 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, and his role expands significantly with Jarrett Allen out. He has to protect the rim, control the glass, and finish efficiently inside. If Mobley owns the paint on both ends, the Cavaliers stabilize the matchup.

Keon Ellis is a big factor because his role is clean and matchup-specific. He has put up 6.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists this season while shooting 43.0% from the field, and his value is bigger than that line suggests because he can space the floor, defend at the point of attack, and change possessions with activity. He is also coming off back-to-back strong scoring games, with 19 points against the 76ers and 20 against the Magic, which matters for a Cavaliers team that needs reliable wing minutes.

Norman Powell is a major x-factor for the Heat. He has produced 22.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists this season, but he is coming off a recent slump and was used as a bench piece in a recent stretch. That shift matters. If Powell finds his rhythm again, he gives the Heat a second scoring layer that changes how the Cavaliers defend.

Andrew Wiggins is the other key piece. He has delivered 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, and his role in this matchup is clear. He needs to defend on the perimeter against Mitchell and Harden while also providing efficient scoring off cuts and in transition. If he impacts both ends, the Heat look far more balanced.

Prediction

The Cavaliers should win this game. Their offensive profile, with a top-six offensive rating and top-five scoring output, gives them a higher baseline in a matchup that is likely to be decided in half-court execution late. The Heat have the defensive structure and rebounding to stay close, but the Cavaliers’ shot creation and home context give them the edge over 48 minutes.

Prediction: Cavaliers 119, Heat 115