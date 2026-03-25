How A Mercedes-Benz Analogy Saved Jordan Brand After Michael Jordan’s Retirement

Howard "H" White made Phil Knight see the bigger picture.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
How A Mercedes-Benz Analogy Saved Jordan Brand After Michael Jordan's Retirement
Credit: Fadeaway World

The Jordan Brand is a giant in the sneaker industry today, but Nike wasn’t always sold on it becoming a major success. Howard “H” White, who is today the vice president of Jordan Brand, shared on the All The Smoke podcast how he convinced Nike co-founder Phil Knight to continue Michael Jordan’s line even after his retirement.

“The audacity to, after he stopped playing, to keep going with the shoes,” White said. “See, because at that point it’s over. Even Mr. [Phil] Knight, when we were coming back, he said, ‘It’s been a good run.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ [He said], ‘Been a good run.’ [I said], ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘Well, you’re not playing anymore, so we’ve had a good run at this.’ I said, ‘Well, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. I think this thing can keep going.’ He said, ‘Oh, he’s not playing.’

“So, the formula is we sign a player, we build a shoe, we market the shoe, we sell the shoe,” White continued. “Good formula, good formula. Worked… I called Mr. Knight Buck a lot of times. I said, ‘I was out in front of the campus just the other day. Don’t know how it happened, but I saw a car pull up to the stoplight. It stopped, it waited, light turned green, it took off.’

“He said, ‘What the hell are you talking about?'” White added. “I said, ‘It was Mercedes-Benz, and to my knowledge, Mr. Mercedes been dead an awful long time. How could that happen?’ Point taken. Okay. I said, ‘So, let’s build a ghost. Hell, he dead. That’s still going. He’s still living. Let’s keep going.’ He said, ‘Maybe we should build a ghost, too.’ So, again, a lot of me is helping people vision… The bigger picture.”

White, who had joined Nike in 1978, was on the money. They were able to capitalize on the mystique surrounding Jordan, who won six titles, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, one DPOY, and 10 scoring titles during his NBA career. You do wonder how different the sneaker world would be today if Knight hadn’t listened to White and had decided to put an end to the Air Jordan line all those years ago.

In 2022, Jordan Brand hit $5 billion in annual revenue for the first time. Then in the 2025 fiscal year, its revenue stood at $7.4 billion. Jordan Brand, which officially formed in 1997, also ranked second in global market share in 2023, only behind Nike.

None of this happens if not for White. He also played a big role in helping Nike land Jordan, who wanted to go to Adidas. White would be his first sports marketing rep and has remained a close confidante.

A career-ending knee injury crushed White’s dreams of playing in the NBA, but he ended up making a big impact in the sports world regardless. The Capital Bullets (now the Washington Wizards) had actually selected him with the 192nd pick in the 1973 NBA Draft after a three-year career at Maryland. He never got to play thanks to the injury, but being a big part in the story of an icon like Jordan isn’t a bad consolation prize.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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