Nick Wright Names 10 Better Offensive NBA Players Than Victor Wembanyama

Nick Wright threw out a take that is going to split people, especially with how dominant Victor Wembanyama has looked this season. Speaking on the What’s Wright podcast, Wright made it clear he does not see Wembanyama as a top 10 offensive player in the league right now.

“It is an ongoing contest for Wemby hyperbole at the moment. So here’s the question I would have. I don’t think Wemby, if we are evaluating just offense, just as offensive players, I don’t think he is one of the 10 best offensive players in the sport yet.”

“Doesn’t mean he won’t be. But I think Shai is a better offensive player. I think Jokic is a better offensive player. I think Luka is a better offensive player. I think Ant is a better offensive player. I think Steph Curry is a better offensive player.”

“I think Devin Booker is a better offensive player. I think Donovan Mitchell is a better offensive player. If we assume he gets back to himself, I think Jayson Tatum is a better offensive player. I think Cade Cunningham is a better offensive player.”

“The one I threw out yesterday that Brou lost his mind on, but I thought was kind of surprising, I think Tyrese Haliburton is a better offensive player. And even if you want to take Tyrese out, Jalen Brunson, I think, is a better offensive player.”

“I am not saying Wemby won’t get there. I am not saying maybe he is already there and we’re just not seeing it.”

So the question becomes simple.

Is Wembanyama really outside the top 10 offensively, or are people overthinking this?

If you look at the numbers, you see why this is even a debate. Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting over 50.4% from the field and 35.1% from three.

Those are not just good numbers. Those are star numbers.

But the thing is, offense is not just about stats.

It’s about control, shot creation, and efficiency under pressure. How defenses react to you when everything tightens late in games. And this is where Wright’s argument starts to make sense, even if you don’t fully agree with it.

Because when you go through his list, each player brings something proven offensively.

Nikola Jokic runs entire offenses. Luka Doncic controls tempo like few players ever have. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores at all three levels with consistency. Stephen Curry bends defenses before he even touches the ball. Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, and Donovan Mitchell have shown they can carry playoff scoring loads. Jayson Tatum, even in down stretches, still commands attention. Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton operate with precision in half-court settings.

You can go down the list, one by one, and say okay, fair enough.

And then you get to Wemby.

He’s different.

It’s like watching something that doesn’t fully exist yet. You see flashes, the shooting, the handle for his size, the ability to score inside and out, but it’s not fully formed. Not yet. He’s close.

Because what he already does offensively, at his size, should not even be possible. He can create his own shot, stretch the floor, finish over anyone, and still impact the game without dominating the ball. That matters.

But if you’re being strict, if you’re isolating offense only, you can see the gap Wright is pointing at.

And to be clear, none of this touches what Wembanyama does defensively. He is already the best defender in the league, and it’s not a debate. That alone has him in the MVP conversation with the San Antonio Spurs sitting near the top of the West at 54-18.

Which almost makes this discussion feel strange.

Because you’re talking about a player who might win Defensive Player of the Year and still be in the MVP race, and the argument is about whether he’s top 10 offensively.

But that’s where expectations are now. Wright isn’t saying Wembanyama won’t get there. He might get there soon. Maybe even next season.

He’s saying he’s not there yet. And if you’re watching closely, you can see both sides. That’s what makes this one interesting.