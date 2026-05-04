Mavericks Land Masai Ujiri In Major Front Office Move

The Dallas Mavericks have made one of the biggest front office moves of the offseason, hiring Masai Ujiri as their new Team President and Alternate Governor. The decision, reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon, signals a clear shift in direction after a turbulent stretch that reshaped the franchise.

Ujiri arrives with a proven track record. He built the Toronto Raptors into a championship organization, culminating in the 2019 title. Across his time in Toronto and earlier with the Denver Nuggets, his teams made the playoffs in 12 of 15 seasons and posted a strong overall record. That level of consistency is exactly what Dallas has lacked since its dramatic roster and leadership changes.

This hire follows a six-month search led by Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont. The role had been vacant since the franchise fired Nico Harrison early in the season. That decision came after the fallout from the Luka Doncic trade, a move that triggered backlash across the league and among fans. Dallas stumbled to a poor start, and ownership decided a full reset was needed.

Ujiri now steps into a complex situation. The Mavericks are no longer built around Luka Doncic. Instead, the focus has shifted toward a younger timeline led by rookie star Cooper Flagg. The roster also saw major changes, including the departure of Anthony Davis, as the front office worked to regain financial flexibility and draft control.

Dallas finished the season with a 26-win campaign, far below expectations. The team holds valuable draft capital this year, including a lottery pick, making this offseason critical. Ujiri’s background in scouting and player development could shape the next phase quickly. He played a key role in drafting and developing stars like Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes, showing an ability to build from within.

This move also aligns with the Mavericks’ broader restructuring. The franchise already added experienced executive Rick Welts as CEO in 2024. Now, pairing Welts with Ujiri creates one of the most experienced leadership groups in the NBA.

Now he faces a different challenge. Build from the group up, restore credibility, regain fans’ trust, and turn a fractured situation into a contender again. The Mavericks did not just hire an executive. They brought in a proven architect.