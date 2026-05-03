SNL Mocks Klay Thompson In Latest Skit About Breakup With Megan Thee Stallion

The 2026 NBA Playoffs have the undivided attention of most hardcore basketball fans, but the playoffs might not even be the most famous basketball-related event in the news right now.

On April 28, Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion revealed to the public that she and Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson had broken up due to the alleged infidelity of the four-time NBA Champion. This has led to a media firestorm where Thompson has come under fire from fan bases who had never heard of him before his association with the artist.

Klay Thompson has been referencing the breakup in his social media posts since the details of his personal life were made public. Ultimately, this is a pop culture story that’s grabbed the attention of millions. As a result, the iconic ‘Saturday Night Live’ show on NBC decided to poke fun at the celebrity breakup in a new skit released on the May 2 edition of their show.

“He cheated on Meg The Stallion? Who even is this guy? Wait a minute, there’s a WNBA for men? What would you even call that? The MNBA? To me, he’s not Klay, he’s dirty.”

SNL joke about Klay Thompson breaking up with Megan Thee Stallion “Who even is this guy? Wait a minute, there’s a WNBA for men? What would you even call that? The MNBA? To me, he’s not Klay, he’s dirty pic.twitter.com/6qHIKdxWwX — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 3, 2026

The skit is a part of their longstanding news segments, which are usually a parody of current events. Michael Che is the news anchor, while Kam Patterson questions the existence of an ‘MNBA.’ The writers of this skit have to be terminally online, since superfans of the WNBA often call the NBA the ‘MNBA’.

The drama from this breakup should start leaving the news cycle soon, although it seems both parties keep making snide references to the other on their social media.

Their relationship began in the summer of 2025, with the two posting about each other and making multiple public appearances. Their relationship continued to ramp up over the start of the NBA season, starting with Megan posting about a dinner date where she made spaghetti for the 35-year-old NBA star. It soon escalated into Megan cooking Thanksgiving dinner for Klay and his family, while Klay decided to name a $400,000 boat after Megan.

Megan’s revelations about Klay Thompson being a cheater led to many fans analyzing his past relationships to find patterns in his behavior, with many fans arriving at the false conclusion that Klay was involved with WNBA guard Lexie Brown. This led to Brown receiving death threats from Megan’s hardcore fans, showing how wild this situation has gotten.

While Thompson has received harsh criticism from fans and notable voices like Michael Rapaport, he’s also been supported by the likes of Stephen A. Smith. With Klay’s offseason already underway, there might be a lot more chatter about this breakup until his fans can refocus on basketball.