Stephen A. Smith Defends Klay Thompson While Slamming Megan Thee Stallion’s Breakup Announcement

Stephen A. Smith has weighed in on the growing controversy surrounding Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion, pushing back against how the breakup has played out publicly. Speaking on his show, Smith did not focus on confirming or denying the cheating allegations themselves. Instead, he questioned the decision to take the situation into the public domain and turn a private relationship into a widely debated topic.

“Stephen Curry is like a saint. That brought all the attention to Klay Thompson because you got no chance with him. So chances are you had a chance with perpetually single Klay Thompson. Megan Thee Stallion didn’t know that. Help a brother out, ladies. Help a brother out. She didn’t know that. This is just totally clueless.”

“Rap artist, singer, incredibly talented, very popular, very well connected. You didn’t know that he was single before you, and that he liked being single. Now I ain’t here to tell a man’s business because I would never do that. I’m having this episode on YouTube because I’m asking, why is she telling his business? That’s where I want the ladies to listen.”

“Listen, I’m sick and tired of what’s going on in this world. I’m not saying whatever she felt was wrong. I don’t know what happened in their relationship. I don’t want to know. It ain’t none of my damn business. It ain’t none of y’all’s either.”

“But Megan Thee Stallion made it so this Saturday night. Why? Why? How come you couldn’t just break up and go on your way? How come you couldn’t just say, we had our time together, but I’m back being single again. Klay Thompson and I are no longer together, and leave it at that. Why we got to dog the brother out? Why? Is there a wedding that I missed? Is there a ceremony that took place that nobody knew about? Did we sit up there before God and say, here’s what we doing?”

“By the way, I’m one of those people that feel even if that’s violated, that’s between you, your person, your pastor, and God. It ain’t none of nobody’s business. Why is there this tendency to be talking, telling everybody your business? Why is that? I want that explained because I don’t get it. I don’t understand it. How is that any of our business? I told y’all, I’m a very happy dude. I’m good. My life is fine.”

“But there’s a reason you don’t see me, and you don’t see most people, out front advertising their relationship. It’s because of stuff like this. If something goes wrong, you got to tell everybody. We haven’t heard from Klay. What if Klay said it was you? What if Klay said that you were out there getting your freak on? He didn’t do nothing, you did.”

“Is it really beyond the pale? Is that how we’re going to act, ladies and gentlemen? Are we going to act like women are incapable of stepping out? But people just chirping all over the place, telling everybody like you’re on The View or looking for an interview with Oprah Winfrey or Gayle King or somebody. Or Iyanla Vanzant.”

“Megan Thee Stallion, why? I don’t care what happened in your relationship with Klay Thompson. What did he do to deserve you going public, Page 6, TMZ, or wherever, to tell the world? How come you couldn’t just say it didn’t work out? Why you gotta tell the business?”

The comments come at a time when the situation has already escalated beyond the two individuals involved. Megan initially hinted at issues through social media before confirming the breakup in a statement, citing trust and infidelity as core reasons.

That statement triggered a wave of reactions, with fans revisiting Thompson’s past relationships and resurfacing previous rumors of infidelity. His history with figures like Hannah Stocking and others has now become part of the conversation again, despite limited confirmed details in those cases.

The situation has also drawn reactions from other personalities. Michael Rapaport criticized Thompson more directly, taking a comedic but pointed angle on how such incidents shape perceptions in relationships more broadly. Meanwhile, rumors involving other individuals, including WNBA guard Lexie Brown, were quickly denied, highlighting how quickly speculation can spread once a story becomes public.

Smith’s core argument remains clear. Relationships end, and conflicts happen, but not every detail needs to become public content. His stance reflects a broader concern about how quickly private matters turn into public narratives, especially in the age of social media.