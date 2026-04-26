Klay Thompson Allegedly Has A History Of Infidelity Amid Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Reports

Klay Thompson is facing growing scrutiny after cheating allegations from Megan Thee Stallion, and the conversation has quickly expanded beyond their breakup to include a pattern that fans believe has followed him for years.

Megan confirmed the split with a direct statement, pointing to issues of trust, respect, and fidelity. She described holding the relationship together through difficult stretches, only to reach a point where those core values were no longer present. Her claim that Thompson questioned whether he could remain monogamous has driven much of the reaction online, with fans revisiting his past relationships for context.

Klay Thompson history full of cheating

rumors pic.twitter.com/WrReYBwhXY — zamohappy (@zamohappy) April 25, 2026

The earliest widely discussed case involves Hannah Stocking. Their relationship ended in 2015 after she publicly suggested infidelity through social media. A now-deleted post referenced catching him with another woman, which at the time pushed the story into mainstream attention. That moment shaped early perceptions of Thompson’s dating life.

Following that breakup, Thompson was linked to multiple women, including Tiffany Suarez and stylist Carleen Henry, though those relationships remained brief and largely private. Rumors and speculation continued to follow, even when details were limited.

His relationship with Laura Harrier marked a more serious phase. The two were together from 2018 to 2020 and made several public appearances, presenting a stable image. Even then, reports and online chatter suggested possible infidelity played a role in their breakup, though nothing was ever confirmed by either side. Unlike the Stocking situation, there was no direct public accusation, which left the narrative in the realm of speculation rather than established fact.

After that, Thompson was linked to Eiza Gonzalez and later Coco Jones. His relationship with Jones lasted until 2023 and remained relatively low-key, with few public details about why it ended. Still, the lack of clarity allowed rumors to fill the gap, keeping his personal life under constant attention.

When Thompson and Megan went public in 2025, the tone shifted. They embraced visibility, shared moments online, and appeared comfortable in the spotlight. Thompson naming his $400,000 boat after her stood out as a sign of commitment, and for a time, the relationship appeared stable despite outside noise.

That perception has now changed. Megan’s statements suggest deeper issues behind closed doors, including emotional strain and questions around loyalty. The reaction has been amplified because it aligns with earlier narratives, even if not all of them were confirmed.

On the court, Thompson is not at his peak level either. He averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this season while shooting 39.3 percent from the field, reflecting a reduced role and declining efficiency. The off-court controversy adds another layer to an already difficult stretch.

No response has come from Thompson so far, leaving the discussion driven by Megan’s account and past reports. The situation now sits at the intersection of confirmed statements, past allegations, and ongoing speculation, shaping how fans view both his present and his history.