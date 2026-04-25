Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Klay Thompson Of Cheating, Confirms Breakup In Statement

It’s the end of an era for Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, and the drama that’s followed is unlike anything he’s experienced before.

The four-time NBA champion and sharpshooting legend had been in a very public romantic relationship with Megan Thee Stallion for months, and they seemed to be madly in love. According to the Houston-based rapper herself, however, the couple has officially split following claims of infidelity.

“Cheatin, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet.’ Holding you down through all your horrible mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be monogamous? B*tch, I need a real break after this one… bye y’all,” wrote Stallion on her IG story.

In a statement to TMZ, the hip-hop star confirmed that she has officially split with Thompson, marking the end of a wild and unexpected celebrity pairing. She says that values like trust and respect are “non-negotiable,” hinting at what she lacked in her relationship with Thompson.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” said Megan. “Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Megan and Klay first got together in the summer of 2025, and they were arguably the NBA’s most famous couple. They went viral after a spaghetti dinner date in August, during which Klay hailed her cooking as unlike anything he’d ever had. Then, when his fellow NBA players made nasty comments about Megan, he was quick to come to her defense, showing major support. Famously, Klay also named his $4000K boat after Megan, yet another sign of his growing infatuation.

Of course, what looked like a perfect relationship on the surface was actually teetering on the edge for weeks. While Klay and Megan made it look like all was well, things were falling apart behind the scenes. First was the mood swings, which were allegedly frequent and horrible. We don’t know the extent of his outbursts, but it likely coincided with how he played on the court.

That sin comes secondary to Thompson’s alleged unfaithfulness. Despite dating one of the world’s biggest celebrities, Klay still felt the need to cheat on his partner, citing an inability to stay monogamous. Whatever his excuse, Megan wasn’t willing to stick around. She demands respect, exclusivity, and honesty from her partner, not secrecy and disrespect.

So far, Klay Thompson has yet to respond to this development, but it’s no doubt a blemish to his otherwise pristine reputation. As a 5x All-Star, four-time champion, and 2x All-NBA player, he’s proven he can win at the highest levels, and that track record has earned him the respect of peers, fans, and coaches.

But for a guy who was once considered the shining example of traditional NBA values, this just isn’t a great look. This new scandal, combined with his recent struggles on the court (11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game on 39.3% shooting for the Mavericks this season), has made for an unfortunate stretch that he won’t quickly recover.