Lakers vs. Rockets Injury Report: Two Key Players Are Questionable For Game 4

With a 3-0 series lead over the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers only need one more win to advance to the next round and guarantee a return for their star duo, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Game 4 is set for tomorrow in Houston, and it’s going to be a critical showdown for several reasons. On the injury front, all eyes have been on the status of the Lakers’ guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, as well as two-time champion and NBA legend Kevin Durant. Today, their statuses were revealed one day before the big game, and it’s got Lakers fans very excited.

Austin Reaves (left oblique muscle strain) is listed as questionable for the contest, while Luka Doncic (left hamstring strain) has been ruled out. For the Rockets, Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) is questionable, while guard Fred VanVleet (ACL) and big man Steven Adams (left ankle surgery) are marked as out.

For the first time since his injury, Reaves was upgraded to questionable on Friday, and there was a lot of speculation that he might be ready to play. Of course, he ended up not suiting up for the Lakers this week, opting to give his body more time to rest and heal before being thrust into playoff action. He’s still questionable for tomorrow, meaning he could miss the game, but he’s expected to return after showing quick progress in his recovery.

Star point guard Luka Doncic went down the same day as Luka, and he faces a similar recovery timeline from a left hamstring strain. With averages of 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.6% shooting and 36.6% shooting from three in the regular season, Doncic is anxious to return and finish what he started. Unfortunately, even after seeking specialized treatment in Spain, No. 77 has not expedited the healing process.

As for Kevin Durant, his situation is much more precarious. Dating back to before Game 1, Durant has now dealt with two injuries: a knee contusion and a left ankle sprain. The former caused him to miss the first contest, giving the Lakers a window to seize control of the series. While Durant played in Game 2, he tweaked his left ankle, ruling him out of Game 3. He’s likely to be a game-time decision on Sunday, but it may not matter if he’s there or not.

Both with and without Durant, the Rockets have been dominated by the Lakers, and most experts have chalked this series as over. Of all the losses so far, Game 2 was arguably the most damaging to Houston’s championship hopes, given that they were defeated with Durant in uniform. It’s a stunning turn of events for the Rockets, who are now on the brink of elimination.

Before the series, the Houston Rockets had title aspirations, and they certainly expected to advance past a shorthanded Lakers team missing its two best players. Now, as much as they plan to fight to the final minute, their season is all but over. Everything hinges on Game 4, and if the Rockets don’t have Durant, it could be the final nail in the coffin for their 2026 playoff run.

Ultimately, it’ll be up to the Lakers to close out the Rockets and rule out the possibility of a historic comeback. Even with a series win essentially inevitable, they have much to gain from completing a sweep and securing some extra days of rest before round two. Fortunately, with their stars getting healthier and the competition in shambles, things are working to the Lakers’ advantage, and they are not wasting the opportunity.