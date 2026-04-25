Kevin Durant Injury Update: Ime Udoka Provides Bleak Outlook On Rockets Star

Kevin Durant remains the biggest question mark in the first-round series, and the latest update from head coach Ime Udoka does little to ease concerns for the Houston Rockets.

Udoka’s comments paint a clear picture. Durant is still deep in recovery mode, with no firm timeline for return. The focus right now is treatment, not availability. During Game 3, while the Rockets were fighting to stay alive, Durant was not even on the bench. Instead, he was behind the scenes, going through rehab work that included sessions on an underwater treadmill and pool-based running.

Udoka explained the situation without offering optimism. The decision on Durant’s return is strictly medical, and nothing about the series situation changes that approach. Whether Houston is down 0-3 or in a competitive position, the plan stays the same. Durant returns only when his body allows it.

That stance matters because of how the series has unfolded. The Los Angeles Lakers now hold a 3-0 lead after a dramatic 112-108 overtime win in Game 3. Houston had control late, leading by six points with under 30 seconds remaining, yet the game slipped away in a collapse defined by turnovers and missed execution.

Without Durant, the margin for error disappears. His absence forces Houston to rely on secondary creators and inconsistent scoring options, which has shown up in late-game situations. Even when the Rockets generate advantages, they have struggled to close.

Durant has played only one game in the series, Game 2, where he finished with 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists, but also committed nine turnovers. That performance highlighted both his importance and the pressure he faces against a defense built to disrupt him. In Game 3, his absence removed Houston’s primary scoring anchor entirely.

Udoka’s update confirms that the injury, a left ankle sprain, is still limiting basic movement. The fact that Durant is restricted to controlled running in water and light activity shows he is not close to full basketball actions. There is no indication of contact work, no sign of a return to full-speed practice, and no guarantee he will be ready for Game 4 despite being listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have taken full advantage. LeBron James continues to control the series, delivering 29 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in Game 3 while playing 45 minutes. Marcus Smart added 21 points, 10 assists, and five steals, including key plays in the final moments and overtime. Rui Hachimura contributed 22 points and delivered critical possessions in overtime to seal the win.

The comeback itself underlines the gap between the teams right now. Even when Houston executes for most of the game, the absence of a stabilizing force like Durant becomes clear in the final possessions. The Lakers, despite missing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, have a closer and a system that holds under pressure.

For Houston, the outlook is simple. Without Durant, the series is slipping away. With him, there is still uncertainty about his effectiveness and conditioning if he returns under pressure in a must-win situation.

Udoka’s message reflects that reality. There is no rush or shortcut. Durant will return only when he is ready, and right now, that point has not arrived. With the Lakers one win away from closing the series, time is no longer on Houston’s side.