Magic Stun Pistons In Classic Playoff Thriller: 3 Reasons For 113-105 Win

With 15 games separating the Pistons (60-22) and Magic (45-37) in the standings, nobody thought that their first-round series would extend beyond four or five games. The Pistons have been hot all season (first in the East), while the Magic have been the personification of inconsistency. Nevertheless, it was Orlando that came out victorious today, securing a 113-105 win to re-take control of the series.

Paolo Banchero put on, arguably, his best performance of the season with 25 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and two blocks on 35.3% shooting and 40.0% shooting from three. Desmond Bane also added 25 points, along with seven rebounds, zero assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 50.0% shooting and 77.8% shooting from three.

For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham led the way with 27 points, five rebounds, nine assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 34.8% shooting and 30.0% shooting from three. At power forward, Tobias Harris contributed 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 50.0% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three.

With both teams shooting under 45%, scoring did not come easily, and players faced resistance at every turn. Still, in a very physical and intense battle, the Magic did more than just hold their own. Despite a superior opponent on paper, Orlando has thrived in the face of adversity to retake control of the series and spark panic for the Pistons fanbase. While several factors played a role in today’s results, a few reasons stand out above the rest.

1. Physical Presence In The Paint

Between Paolo Banchero (250 pounds, 6’10”), Wendell Carter Jr. (270 pounds, 6’10”), and Franz Wagner (220 pounds, 6’10”), the Magic have a clear size advantage in this series, and it’s having a major impact under the rim. Specifically, they dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Pistons 48-42, which allowed them to generate consistent second-chance points and dictate the game’s tempo.

What’s worse for the Pistons is that their own center, Jalen Duren, was rendered obsolete in the contest. He was a first-time All-Star this season, but he struggled to score against this Magic frontcourt, finishing with just eight points, nine rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and five blocks on 30.0% shooting from the field. Clearly, the size, strength, and physicality of this Orlando Magic roster are giving the Pistons some problems, and it could be a sign of which way things are headed in the series.

2. Clutch Play Down The Stretch

The Magic actually had control for most of the game, forcing the Pistons to play from behind. When all hope seemed lost, however, Detroit mounted a second-half run that put the outcome in doubt. As the game reached its final stages, the Magic needed a leader to step up, and Paolo Banchero answered the call. Besides his leadership and defense, he provided a steady scoring hand that consistently kept the offense flowing.

PAOLO BANCHERO DAGGER pic.twitter.com/QEfuveqzx1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 25, 2026

His best moment came in the final frame, when he hit a pull-up three-pointer over Harris to put his team up by eight. Franz Wagner also hit some big shots, including a three-pointer over Cade Cunningham with less than two minutes left. It was big play after big play for the Magic, who showed a surprising level of poise, confidence, and discipline with their activity on the court.

3. Limited Pistons Offense

While the Magic were getting suitable contributions from across the roster, the Pistons had many fewer options offensively. Besides Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris (who combined for 40 points), the bulk of the scoring came from Cade, who dropped 27 points on a miserable 34.8% shooting. That kind of efficiency really hurt the team and only worsened their precarious offensive situation. Off the bench, coach J.B. Bickerstaff struggled to find someone he could trust, as Javonte Green was the only non-starter to play over 20 minutes.

Arguably, the greatest sign of the Pistons’ dysfunction is their 16 turnovers, which reflect a team that’s disconnected on multiple fronts. Whether it’s a lack of depth, the Magic’s physicality, or some other factor entirely, the Pistons are being shut down in this series to a degree that we did not see in the regular season. If they don’t find a solution soon, it could lead to a catastrophe in the very first round.