13 NBA Coaches And Executives Select The 10 Best Players In The League

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is unlikely to win MVP this season, but he remains the most popular pick for best player in the NBA. Barstool Sports’ Ryen Russillo had 13 NBA coaches and executives rank the current top 10 players in the league, and Jokic came out on top.

1. Nikola Jokic

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3. Victor Wembanyama

4. Luka Doncic

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

6. Anthony Edwards

T7. Kawhi Leonard

T7. Jayson Tatum

9. Cade Cunningham

10. Stephen Curry

Russillo revealed 12 out of the 13 voters had Jokic in their top two. The only voter who didn’t have the Serb at one or two had him at three. This isn’t really a surprise.

Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game for the Nuggets in 2025-26. The three-time MVP became the first player in history to lead the league in both rebounds and assists per game in a single season. That’s a phenomenal accomplishment, and Russilo shared here what some of the voters had to say about Jokic.

“Best player in the world,” a voter said. “I think there’s a big gap between him and No. 2 and No. 3. If he were to retire tomorrow to train horses, Denver is at best a play-in team.”

“Probably almost underrated how amazing he is,” another said.

Despite Jokic’s heroics, the Nuggets only finished third in the West with a 54-28 record. Had they gotten the No. 1 seed, he would have run away with MVP.

It was the Oklahoma City Thunder who finished at the top of the pile with a 64-18 record, and that’s a big reason why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks set to repeat as MVP. Gilgeous-Alexander beat out Jokic for the award in 2025 and followed that up with averages of 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game this season. It’d be a shocker if the Canadian doesn’t become a two-time MVP.

This might well prove to be the last time Gilgeous-Alexander wins the award, though, thanks to one Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama put up 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game in 2025-26, his third season in the NBA. The Frenchman is already the best defensive player in the league by a mile, and if he stays healthy, he’s going to win a lot of MVPs in the future.

The fourth spot went to Luka Doncic, another MVP candidate. Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025-26 to win the scoring title. The Slovenian has now been ruled eligible for MVP, thanks to the extraordinary circumstances provision in the CBA, but it appears he’ll finish runner-up at best.

Giannis Antetokounmpo then came in at fifth after injuries limited him to just 36 games this season. Antetokounmpo averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game for the Milwaukee Bucks. He’d been a lock for the top three for years, but it’s understandable that he has to drop now.

As for the rest of the top 10, Anthony Edwards, Kawhi Leonard, Cade Cunningham, and Stephen Curry are solid selections. Jayson Tatum, though, is an interesting one.

Tatum has played 16 games this season for the Boston Celtics following his remarkably quick recovery from a torn Achilles tendon. He has performed much better than anyone could have imagined as well, averaging 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. Is that enough to get in the top 10, though? Probably not. He also hasn’t been very efficient, shooting 41.1% from the field.

Tatum should get back to being a top 10 player next season, but it’s too early to put him there right now. His teammate Jaylen Brown would be a better shout. Brown did get five votes here, the most of anyone who didn’t make the top 10. Kevin Durant was right behind him with four votes, while Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, and Joel Embiid got one each.