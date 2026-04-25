Spurs Coach Provides Update On Victor Wembanyama Concussion Protocol Progress

With a 2-1 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers, the San Antonio Spurs are feeling good about their chances to win this series. Still, it would help if they had their star center Victor Wembanyama back on the floor.

The NBA center is still in concussion protocol, awaiting clearance from the NBA. Speaking with the media during Saturday’s practice, head coach Mitch Johnson provided additional clarity on his situation, confirming that his status remains up in the air for tomorrow.

“We are still working through the process,” said Johnson. “We will continue to work with the NBA, and that’s the update for now. Obviously, that will be until we get to tomorrow’s game, and then we will see where we’re at.”

Wembanyama, 22, hasn’t played since Game 2 against the Blazers, on April 21st. After scoring five points, four rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and one block in just over 11 minutes of action, the 7’1″ big man left the game and went straight to the locker room following a hard fall. The Spurs placed him under concussion protocol not long after, and Wemby has been working to return ever since.

“I’ve seen Victor now for three years, and when he’s not on the court, he’s always chomping at the bit to get out on the court,” Johnson said, via Express News. “I don’t think that will ever change. And I know he’s doing everything he can to continue to do what he’s doing in front of to get back on the court.”

The NBA is strict about its concussion protocol guidelines. A player suspected of having a concussion will be thoroughly examined and evaluated, including a video review by the medical team and a meticulous neurological exam. After diagnosis, the player is immediately disqualified from action for the next 48 hours.

Only after that timeframe and upon passing another neurological exam will the player be cleared for action. That doesn’t count, of course, the physical ramp-up to return, which includes rest, exercise, and progressive contact practices. In Victor’s case, with a potential title on the line, both he and the Spurs are going to want him out there as soon as possible, and that’s why he’s already taken the first steps for full basketball clearance.

The good news is that with Game 4 set for tomorrow, the young center has another day to get right and finish the process before the next playoff battle. Still, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be available. With injuries like these, the league does not compromise, and Wembanyama will only be allowed to play when he’s good and ready.

The Spurs managed to win Game 3 without him last night, but his setback leaves them vulnerable in the frontcourt. This season, with averages of 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game on 51.2% shooting and 34.9% shooting from three, Victor’s presence is vital for the Spurs’ success, and a prolonged absence now could jeopardize their chances for a title run this year.

Then again, at just 22 years old, Victor still has plenty of time to make history. His health and durability are San Antonio’s priority, and it’s best not to risk further complications by putting him out there at less than 100%. Fortunately, all signs point to a full recovery for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, meaning that his return depends solely on how quickly he can pass the concussion protocol process.