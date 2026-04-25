Thunder Player Ratings: Shai Taker Over Again As Suns Get Blown Out In Game 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business against the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 behind a 42-point performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder put together a dominant performance from start to finish, overwhelming the Phoenix Suns with efficiency, physicality, and star power. The result, 121-109, completely shows how easy the Thunder made it look as they lead the series 3-0.

At the center of it all was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who delivered a masterclass in scoring and control, completely dictating the pace of the game. Oklahoma City’s supporting cast followed suit, turning this into a statement win that felt over well before the final buzzer.

 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A+

Game Stats: 42 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 15-18 FG, 1-3 3PT, 11-12 FT, 38 MIN

This was complete domination. Shai scored at will, carving up the defense with surgical precision and barely missing all night. When he’s this efficient and in control, there’s simply no defensive answer.

 

Alex Caruso: A-

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-9 FG, 3-6 3PT, 22 MIN

Alex Caruso brought his trademark energy and defensive intensity. He knocked down shots, made smart rotations, and consistently disrupted the Suns’ rhythm. This is exactly the kind of impact OKC needs from him.

 

Luguentz Dort: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 3-8 FG, 3-7 3PT, 23 MIN

Luguentz Dort did his job as a 3-and-D presence, knocking down perimeter shots and staying physical defensively. He wasn’t asked to do too much offensively, which played to his strengths. A clean, effective outing.

 

Ajay Mitchell: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 5-20 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-4 FT, 32 MIN

Mitchell’s counting stats look solid, but the efficiency tells a different story. He struggled with shot selection and missed a lot of makeable looks. Still, he stayed aggressive and contributed across the board.

 

Chet Holmgren: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 5-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 29 MIN

Chet Holmgren quietly put together a highly efficient and impactful night. His rim protection altered shots all game, and he picked his spots perfectly on offense. It wasn’t flashy, but it was winning basketball.

 

Isaiah Hartenstein: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 3-4 FG, 3-4 FT, 23 MIN

Hartenstein gave the Thunder a steady interior presence, playing within himself and finishing efficiently. He didn’t dominate the glass as much as usual, but he made smart plays and stayed active defensively. A solid, low-maintenance performance.

 

Jaylin Williams: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 3-8 FG, 2-6 3PT, 21 MIN

Williams provided solid frontcourt minutes, spacing the floor and battling on the glass. His shooting was a bit streaky, but he remained engaged defensively. A dependable bench contribution.

 

Cason Wallace: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2-8 FG, 2-6 3PT, 26 MIN

Wallace’s shot wasn’t falling consistently, but he made up for it with defensive activity. He generated turnovers and helped keep pressure on the Suns’ ball handlers. His impact went beyond the box score.

 

Jared McCain: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 3-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT, 12 MIN

McCain gave the Thunder a scoring spark off the bench. While his shooting wasn’t ultra-efficient, he stayed aggressive and active. A solid showing in limited minutes.

 

Aaron Wiggins: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1-1 FG, 11 MIN

Wiggins didn’t see heavy minutes but played efficiently in his short stint. He kept the ball moving and didn’t force anything offensively. A quiet but positive contribution.

 

Kenrich Williams: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1 MIN

Very limited run for Williams, who didn’t have much time to make an impact. He missed his lone shot and was quickly subbed out. Essentially a non-factor in this one.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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