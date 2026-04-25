4 Things We Learned After Thunder Take 3-0 Series Lead Against Inferior Suns

The series has completely broken in favor of the Oklahoma City Thunder after their 121-109 win in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns. Three games in, and this matchup is starting to feel less like a contest and more like a showcase of what a fully-formed contender looks like against a team still searching for answers.

The Phoenix Suns have had moments, flashes even, but over 48 minutes? They simply can’t keep up with OKC’s pace, precision, and overwhelming star power. Game 3 was the loudest statement yet, and it told us everything we need to know.

1. Shai Is Operating On Another Level

There’s hot, and then there’s whatever Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just did. He had 42 points on 15-18 shooting, 11-12 from the line, 8 assists, just 3 turnovers, and +10 in 38 minutes.

That’s pure efficiency. He picked apart every defensive look Phoenix threw at him. Single coverage? Cooked. Help defense? He found shooters. Overcommit? Straight to the rim.

Across the series, this has been the defining theme: the Suns don’t have a defender, or even a scheme, that can make him uncomfortable. And when your best player is that unstoppable, everything else becomes easier.

2. OKC’s Defense Is Smothering Phoenix

The scary part? The Thunder didn’t even need a crazy defensive night since they are just disciplined and consistent pressure. Phoenix shot 43.7% from the field, 31.7% from three (13-41), and had just 30 points in the paint.

That last number jumps out. Only 30 points inside against a team that’s not traditionally “big”? That’s effort, rotations, and rim protection. Chet Holmgren had 10 points, 2 blocks, and a constant interior presence, while Isaiah Hartenstein posted 9 points with physicality and positioning.

Team total: 6 blocks, 6 steals. Meanwhile, Phoenix’s offense is stuck settling as Devin Booker: 16 points on 6-16 and Jalen Green: 26 points, but needed 19 shots to try their best.

Phoenix’s heavy reliance on contested jumpers late in the clock hurt them, while OKC isn’t just defending but also dictating how Phoenix plays.

3. The Supporting Cast Gap Is Real (And It’s Not Close)

Playoff series often swing on role players, and right now, this isn’t even competitive. Just look at OKC’s support:

Alex Caruso: 13 points, 3 threes, +16

Jaylin Williams: 8 points, 6 rebounds, +17

Cason Wallace: 6 points, 2 steals, +11

Even with off nights, Ajay Mitchell shot 5-20, yet still finished +15. Now compare that to Phoenix, whose bench outside of Grayson Allen (7 points) is basically nonexistent. Royce O’Neale: 3 points in 22 minutes (-14), and multiple players logging 0 points simply won’t cut it.

The Thunder go 8 to 9 deep with real contributions. The Suns? After the starters, it’s a drop-off cliff. That is not going to work in a difficult series against the best team in the NBA.

4. The Possession Battle Is Completely One-Sided

This is where OKC is quietly burying the Suns.

Turnovers: Thunder 8, Suns 11

Points off turnovers: OKC 14, Suns 11

Rebounding edge: OKC +4 (43-39)

Paint points: OKC 50, Suns 30

It adds up fast. More efficient shots, fewer mistakes, better control of tempo, and that’s how you lead 87% of the game and build a lead as large as 16.

And maybe most telling: The Suns actually hit 13 threes, shot a solid 87.0% from the line, and still lost comfortably. That’s what happens when you lose the margins everywhere else.