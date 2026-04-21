Victor Wembanyama Enters Concussion Protocol, Will Not Return In Game 2

After finishing second in the Western standings, it’s no secret that the Spurs have championship aspirations this season, but they all hinge on the health of superstar center Victor Wembanyama.

So when he went down against the Trail Blazers in Game 2 tonight, there were scenes of panic in San Antonio as their title ambitions flashed before their eyes. The moment happened after a scary fall in the second quarter, which saw Wemby run straight to the locker room. It was a hard fall that immediately raised concern in the audience.

Victor Wembanyama ran straight to the locker room after a scary fall 🙏 pic.twitter.com/I1NURj9uGT — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 22, 2026

Since Victor was moving well enough, there was some initial confusion about what caused Victor’s abrupt exit from the game. Only later was it revealed that he’s under concussion protocol, ruling him out for the rest of the night. In just 11 minutes, he finished with five points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block on 33.3% shooting (0-1 from three).

No matter what one may think about the severity of the injury, the NBA’s concussion protocol sets clear guidelines that teams must follow in the event of a head injury. The process is designed to safely return players to play, and includes an evaluation, a 48-hour waiting period, and a gradual return-to-participation process.

At this point, what happens next is up to Victor. If he heals quickly and doesn’t feel any lingering concussion symptoms, this may be no more than a small bump in the road. But if this ends up costing Victor some significant time, it could become one of the major what-ifs of his career.

For now, what this means for Game 3 isn’t entirely clear, but it’s possible that this setback could cost him more than just this one game. It’s a brutal blow for the French big man, who was just crowned as the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year, with season averages of 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game on 51.2% shooting and 34.9% shooting from three. He looked completely unfazed in his first postseason appearance, going for 35 points in a 111-98 win.

The good news is that there are two more days until Friday’s game, meaning Victor could be cleared to play just in time for the pivotal Game 3 on the road. A win in that game would all but seal a series win for the Spurs, allowing the star big man some crucial rest before the Semifinals.

Until then, the Spurs will have to rely on other guys to step up and fill in the gaps. Specifically, we can look for increased aggression from guards Devin Vassell, De’Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle as the Spurs look to maintain momentum. It will take a cohesive and committed effort to stave off a scrappy Trail Blazers team, and they no doubt sense a major opportunity without Victor on the floor.

Only time will tell if Portland takes advantage of the recent development, but the Spurs are not going to wait. With a title on the line, it’s a next-man-up mentality in that locker room that will surely help hold things down until the team is healthy again.