BREAKING: Rockets Get Good News On Kevin Durant Ahead Of Game 2 In Lakers Series

Ime Udoka gives the latest intel on Kevin Durant's availability ahead of Game 2 of the Rockets-Lakers first-round series.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Feb 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Rockets are set to face the Lakers tonight at the Crypto.com Arena for Game 2 of their first-round series in the 2026 NBA playoffs. Ahead of Game 2, the Rockets’ head coach, Ime Udoka, spoke to the media and addressed Kevin Durant’s availability for this matchup.

“He’s testing it out right now to see how it feels on his knee,” said Udoka at the pregame press conference before confirming that if Durant were to play tonight, he would not be on a minutes restriction.

The biggest question for Houston heading into tonight’s fixture was the availability of Kevin Durant, who missed Game 1 due to a deep bruise in his right patellar tendon. Durant hit the court for warmups before the game, a positive sight for the sore eyes of the Rockets’ fans.

 

Subsequently, the Rockets upgraded the 37-year-old’s playing status to ‘Active’, indicating that he will be playing tonight after missing Game 1. This is a promising update for the Rockets’ fans who had to hear so much noise about the Rockets’ hopes being over without Kevin Durant.

Houston’s starting lineup saw one change as Reed Sheppard moved back to the bench for Durant’s return. Here’s the starting lineup for the Rockets tonight.

PG: Amen Thompson

SG: Josh Okogie

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Jabari Smith Jr. 

C: Alperen Sengun

The Rockets’ veteran has averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in the 78 games he played in the regular season while shooting 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc.

One could feel Durant’s absence in Game 1. Without him, the Rockets’ offensive performance collapsed against the Lakers, who were also depleted due to the indefinite injuries of Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring).

On Saturday, the Rockets shot 37.6% from the field and were only able to score 98 points. Despite finishing with 27 more field goal attempts than Los Angeles, mostly as a result of offensive rebounds and turnovers, they were unable to frighten the Lakers in the fourth quarter. They will hope not to repeat the same tonight with Durant on the floor.

Durant participated in the team practice as well, but did not speak to any reporters afterwards. The fifth leading scorer in the league’s history books will suit up for the Rockets tonight as he faces LeBron James for the fourth time in the postseason.

All eyes will now be on that matchup as the Lakers will look to continue their momentum from Game 1 with LeBron James at the front.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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