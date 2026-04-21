JJ Redick Provides New Health Updates On Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves

The situation is still in flux for the Lakers right now, as they wait for word of good health for their elite backcourt duo, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

In the latest update, head coach JJ Redick provided some good news for the Lakers, confirming the recent report that Reaves has begun 1-on-1 drills with his oblique strain.

“Austin [Reaves] has started a return to play [progression], but we don’t have a timeline update on him,” Redick told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin before Game 2.

As for Doncic (hamstring strain), Redick had even less to say on his recovery. While he is preparing for the next step in his rehab, there is no concrete return date, which supports the theory that he’s further behind than Reaves.

“Redick added that Luka Doncic is preparing to begin his return to play progression, and there is no timeline update on Doncic, either,” McMenamin added.

While the Lakers continue to wait out the injuries, the Rockets have gotten healthier. Kevin Durant made his return tonight after missing the last game, and that fact wasn’t lost on Redick, who showered the two-time champion with heavy praise before the game.

“He’s the fifth lead scorer of all time,” said Redick. “He’s done it at a high level for so long. He’s one of the greatest players ever. He’s one of the most gifted scorers that I think we’ve ever seen. Really just a fantastic basketball player. If he shoots, you feel like it’s going in every time. We have to do a good job on all of our coverages with him.”

With Durant back in action, it’s more important than ever for the Lakers to get their stars back. With averages of 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 52.0% shooting and 41.3% shooting from three, the Rockets’ offense struggles without Durant, and his return will surely tip the scales back in their favor. For the Lakers to keep up, they need some reinforcements of their own.

Fortunately, Redick confirmed that Austin Reaves is making quick progress in his recovery and that his potential return in the first round remains possible. Specifically, Austin has already begun the on-court ramp-up work that will lead to his clearance. He could even potentially return in this series. Meanwhile, Doncic is still preparing to reach the same milestone.

After injuring his hamstring on April 2nd, the Slovenian star has been going above and beyond in his recovery plan. He traveled to Spain for exclusive treatment and spent days resting before rejoining his teammates ahead of Game 1. With averages of 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, the Lakers have missed his production on the court, but they have no expectations to get him back this season. For now, at least, they’ll have to continue on without him, lest they risk another injury.

With the odds stacked against them, it would be a borderline miracle for the Lakers to come out of this series alive, but there is still a path to victory if they fight for it. Specifically, under the leadership of LeBron James, the Lakers have a chance to pull off the impossible and secure their 18th championship against all the odds.