JJ Redick Provides New Health Updates On Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves

Lakers coach opens up on current injuries to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after making a three point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The situation is still in flux for the Lakers right now, as they wait for word of good health for their elite backcourt duo, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

In the latest update, head coach JJ Redick provided some good news for the Lakers, confirming the recent report that Reaves has begun 1-on-1 drills with his oblique strain.

“Austin [Reaves] has started a return to play [progression], but we don’t have a timeline update on him,” Redick told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin before Game 2.

As for Doncic (hamstring strain), Redick had even less to say on his recovery. While he is preparing for the next step in his rehab, there is no concrete return date, which supports the theory that he’s further behind than Reaves.

“Redick added that Luka Doncic is preparing to begin his return to play progression, and there is no timeline update on Doncic, either,” McMenamin added.

While the Lakers continue to wait out the injuries, the Rockets have gotten healthier. Kevin Durant made his return tonight after missing the last game, and that fact wasn’t lost on Redick, who showered the two-time champion with heavy praise before the game.

“He’s the fifth lead scorer of all time,” said Redick. “He’s done it at a high level for so long. He’s one of the greatest players ever. He’s one of the most gifted scorers that I think we’ve ever seen. Really just a fantastic basketball player. If he shoots, you feel like it’s going in every time. We have to do a good job on all of our coverages with him.”

With Durant back in action, it’s more important than ever for the Lakers to get their stars back. With averages of 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 52.0% shooting and 41.3% shooting from three, the Rockets’ offense struggles without Durant, and his return will surely tip the scales back in their favor. For the Lakers to keep up, they need some reinforcements of their own.

Fortunately, Redick confirmed that Austin Reaves is making quick progress in his recovery and that his potential return in the first round remains possible. Specifically, Austin has already begun the on-court ramp-up work that will lead to his clearance. He could even potentially return in this series. Meanwhile, Doncic is still preparing to reach the same milestone.

After injuring his hamstring on April 2nd, the Slovenian star has been going above and beyond in his recovery plan. He traveled to Spain for exclusive treatment and spent days resting before rejoining his teammates ahead of Game 1. With averages of 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, the Lakers have missed his production on the court, but they have no expectations to get him back this season. For now, at least, they’ll have to continue on without him, lest they risk another injury.

With the odds stacked against them, it would be a borderline miracle for the Lakers to come out of this series alive, but there is still a path to victory if they fight for it. Specifically, under the leadership of LeBron James, the Lakers have a chance to pull off the impossible and secure their 18th championship against all the odds.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Feb 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images BREAKING: Rockets Get Good News On Kevin Durant Ahead Of Game 2 In Lakers Series
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