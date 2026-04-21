How LeBron James Changed Lakers’ Locker Room Morale After Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic Got Hurt

Dave McMenamin unravels how LeBron James' locker room approach changed after the Lakers lost Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic to injury.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward LeBron James (23) talk on the court against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LeBron James and the Lakers are set to face the Rockets tonight for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Just hours before the game, ESPN’s insider for the Lakers, Dave McMenamin, appeared on NBA Today with Mallika Andrews and Shams Charania.

They discussed how the 41-year-old veteran and the rest of the roster responded to losing their star players, Luka Doncic (Grade 2 hamstring strain) and Austin Reaves (Grade 2 oblique strain), to injury near the end of the regular season.

“Let me take you back to the last week of the regular season. The Lakers had lost their first two games after the injuries to Austin and Luka, and they’re up in San Francisco for a team meeting,” said McMenamin.

“Several team sources told me that LeBron from that moment on kind of shifted back into the leader role and the primary role and basically his tone, focus and attention to detail, from that point through the end of the regular season, through the week of preparation during the play-in tournament, and then through Game 1 was that of ‘follow me, and if you take care of your job and I take care of my job then we’re going to have a chance to win.'”

“It doesn’t mean that their winning Game 1 is going to automatically get them to the second round, but if they stay in this mode, and LeBron James is certainly going to set the example of how to stay in this mode, they feel like they have a game plan that can get them further along in the playoffs.”

“And then just as Shams alluded to, maybe you get Austin back late in the first round, and maybe you get Luka back in the second round of the playoffs,” McMenamin concluded.

LeBron James began the playoffs with high intensity and led the Lakers to a Game 1 win over the Rockets. He contributed with 19 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds while shooting 9-15 from the field (60.0 FG%) and 1-2 from beyond the three-point line (50.0 3P%).

Historically, a LeBron James-led team has never lost a playoff series after winning Game 1. The other players on the roster would certainly be more confident since they knew the pecking order in the locker room and had faith in who was leading them on the floor.

But can a 41-year-old replicate his prime dominance to lead the Lakers from the front? If the Rockets do not get Kevin Durant back for Game 2, then certainly he can.

However, if the Rockets get Durant back, the Lakers will have a tough task ahead of them. Especially since they do not expect Luka Doncic to return at all in the first-round series, while Austin Reaves only has a small chance of returning late in the first round if they manage to push it to Game 6 or 7.

If a 41-year-old LeBron James manages to beat the Rockets even with Kevin Durant, it would cement him as the greatest of all time, in my opinion. There is a reason why almost all basketball fans have their eye on this marquee series right now.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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