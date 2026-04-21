Marcus Smart Glad To Team Up With LeBron James After Years Of Playoff Battles

In the hours before tip-off for Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs, Lakers guard Marcus Smart can’t help but feel a sense of relief, despite his team being down two key starters in the series.

Smart, an 11-year veteran, has been through these high-stakes games before, but there’s something different about this year’s situation. For one, he’s got NBA legend LeBron James on his side, a four-time champion and four-time MVP who has beaten Smart’s teams before. Now, as Lakers, they fight together, and it’s still something that Marcus is getting used to.

“It’s been great,” Smart said, via Silver Screen and Roll. “Being able to see why he’s considered one of the greatest to do it. The way that he prepares for the playoffs, it’s a whole different mentality for him than the regular season. We see it, you guys see it, but as a teammate, to be able to be there watching him get prepared, watching the things he’s doing to get himself ready, I’m glad I’m on his side this time.”

Smart, 32, had a lot of success before joining the Lakers. Over nine years in Boston, he made multiple playoff runs, including a Finals appearance in 2022. Drafted sixth overall in 2014, Marcus was seen by the Celtics as having great potential, and while he never became a star, he did become a core member of the team as an elite perimeter defender and capable shot-maker. In 2022, he even won the Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts.

Back then, he probably considered LeBron James one of his biggest obstacles and rivals. While wearing a Celtics jersey, Marcus lost to James three separate times: the 2015 Eastern Conference First Round, the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals, and the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals. All three series resulted in losses for Smart’s young Celtics, who were no match for a Cavaliers juggernaut led by LeBron, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving (until August 2017).

In those showdowns, Smart saw firsthand how LeBron operates and experienced his impact firsthand. Were it not for James, Marcus might be a multiple-time champion by now. The good news is, for this current series against the Rockets, LeBron is on his side now, and he’s getting a glimpse at how glorious that can be. Even at 41 years old, with the team’s best scorers down, the King is willing his team to victory, just like he did for the Cavaliers all those years ago.

For his part, Marcus is not wasting the opportunity. As LeBron has risen to the occasion, Marcus has elevated his own game, and it showed in Game 1, with 15 points, two rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks per game on 41.6% shooting from the field. That doesn’t even mention his defensive impact.

Ultimately, only time will tell how this round ends for the Lake Show, but there are signs that this team still believes in its success. The presence of LeBron James alone has inspired guys like Marcus Smart to bring out their best, but it will take more than that to beat the Rockets. Among other things, it will require good luck, strong health, and perfect execution on the floor.