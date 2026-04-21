Marcus Smart Glad To Team Up With LeBron James After Years Of Playoff Battles

Lakers guard opens up on having LeBron James on his side for the first time in NBA playoffs.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 10, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) directs the offense during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

In the hours before tip-off for Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs, Lakers guard Marcus Smart can’t help but feel a sense of relief, despite his team being down two key starters in the series.

Smart, an 11-year veteran, has been through these high-stakes games before, but there’s something different about this year’s situation. For one, he’s got NBA legend LeBron James on his side, a four-time champion and four-time MVP who has beaten Smart’s teams before. Now, as Lakers, they fight together, and it’s still something that Marcus is getting used to.

“It’s been great,” Smart said, via Silver Screen and Roll. “Being able to see why he’s considered one of the greatest to do it. The way that he prepares for the playoffs, it’s a whole different mentality for him than the regular season. We see it, you guys see it, but as a teammate, to be able to be there watching him get prepared, watching the things he’s doing to get himself ready, I’m glad I’m on his side this time.”

Smart, 32, had a lot of success before joining the Lakers. Over nine years in Boston, he made multiple playoff runs, including a Finals appearance in 2022. Drafted sixth overall in 2014, Marcus was seen by the Celtics as having great potential, and while he never became a star, he did become a core member of the team as an elite perimeter defender and capable shot-maker. In 2022, he even won the Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts.

Back then, he probably considered LeBron James one of his biggest obstacles and rivals. While wearing a Celtics jersey, Marcus lost to James three separate times:  the 2015 Eastern Conference First Round, the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals, and the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals. All three series resulted in losses for Smart’s young Celtics, who were no match for a Cavaliers juggernaut led by LeBron, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving (until August 2017).

In those showdowns, Smart saw firsthand how LeBron operates and experienced his impact firsthand. Were it not for James, Marcus might be a multiple-time champion by now. The good news is, for this current series against the Rockets, LeBron is on his side now, and he’s getting a glimpse at how glorious that can be. Even at 41 years old, with the team’s best scorers down, the King is willing his team to victory, just like he did for the Cavaliers all those years ago.

For his part, Marcus is not wasting the opportunity. As LeBron has risen to the occasion, Marcus has elevated his own game, and it showed in Game 1, with 15 points, two rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks per game on 41.6% shooting from the field. That doesn’t even mention his defensive impact.

Ultimately, only time will tell how this round ends for the Lake Show, but there are signs that this team still believes in its success. The presence of LeBron James alone has inspired guys like Marcus Smart to bring out their best, but it will take more than that to beat the Rockets. Among other things, it will require good luck, strong health, and perfect execution on the floor.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward LeBron James (23) talk on the court against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images How LeBron James Changed Lakers’ Locker Room Morale After Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic Got Hurt
Next Article Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Carmelo Anthony Says Jaden McDaniels Calling Out Nuggets’ Bad Defense Is Good For Nikola Jokic
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like