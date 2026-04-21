Carmelo Anthony Says Jaden McDaniels Calling Out Nuggets’ Bad Defense Is Good For Nikola Jokic

Carmelo Anthony makes his feelings known on Jaden McDaniels calling out Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets for their bad defense.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets suffered a heartbreaking 114-119 defeat in Game 2 to the Timberwolves despite a 19-point lead in the second quarter. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves bounced back after getting punched in the mouth in the first quarter itself.

Following the game, Jaden McDaniels went viral after he revealed that the reason the Timberwolves were able to bounce back in this game was that most of the Nuggets’ players are bad defenders. He name-called several players, including Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Jamal Murray.

However, according to the Nuggets’ legend, Carmelo Anthony, these comments should serve as fuel for Nikola Jokic and the rest of the roster to bounce back stronger in Game 3.

“That’s just grown man talk. You didn’t beat around the bush. You called names out, and Aaron Gordon, you called him a bad defender… He named five names. So you’re calling five names. It ain’t like you saying the Nuggets can’t defend. You said Jamal Murray, you said Joker, you said Aaron Gordon, you said Tim Hardaway.”

“When you have that type of passion about the point that you’re trying to make, it’s on. It was already a rivalry between the Nuggets and the Wolves. It’s personal now,” said the former Nuggets player in his appearance on NBA Showtime.

“Now Joker is sitting back, saying, ‘Okay, I got something for you.’ Now, the other night, last night, Joker, we were sitting here laughing at Joker like ‘Joker going to crash out.’ Hearing this is going to take him to a whole other level.”

“Now, can he and everybody else get to that same level? Because this is war. This is chess, what we’re doing.”

“We came to your house. We took game two. We feel very confident. And this puts us back into the mindset where we were when we did this before against y’all. So now is the time to back that up.”

“If you don’t win game three, though, then we have to have a conversation,” concluded Anthony.

While most might think that this is just the dynamic of the teams, even personally, Jokic and McDaniels do not seem to be on decent terms. In Game 1 of the series, McDaniels shoved Jokic from behind in a battle for a rebound during the third quarter. McDaniels’ shove sent Jokic into the first row behind the basket as the things got chippy between the duo.

 

While Anthony anticipates that Jokic would use McDaniels’ comments as fuel, Aaron Gordon decided to take another route. He was told about McDaniels’ comments after the game, and he simply said he didn’t care what McDaniels had to say.

Of course, it could be a calculated response to not let your opponent see them get to your nerves, but the Game 2 comeback was a statement win for the Timberwolves in their series.

If Jokic, Gordon, and the Nuggets want to bounce back stronger in the series, they need to not let McDaniels’ comments do anything except motivate them to defend harder in the rest of the series. It will be interesting to see how Jokic and the Nuggets respond to these comments from McDaniels on the court as they now head to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4 on April 23 (Thursday) and 25 (Saturday), respectively.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 10, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) directs the offense during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images Marcus Smart Glad To Team Up With LeBron James After Years Of Playoff Battles
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like